Veterans Day around Atlanta: Discounts, parades and more

“It might sound trite, but freedom is not free and a lot of us have friends and relatives, brothers and sisters, who gave their lives,” he said. “You sign a blank check when you join up and give up everything, including your life, for your country.”

The holiday is also a time to educate those who may be unaware of the country’s military history.

The Midtown Atlanta Rotary Club always has a Veterans Day program featuring veterans or and organizations that help veterans. This year, the speaker was Kim Norgaard, senior director of operations for international news at CNN, speaking on covering the war in Ukraine.

“It’s important for us to do a program like this every year,” says president Emilie Dayan Hill. “I’m relatively young and don’t have any living veterans in my family. My generation has generally lived in a peaceful time and doing events like this brings generations together to honor veterans.”

Businesses Report for Duty

All around Atlanta, businesses are honoring veterans in several ways. Restaurants and hotels are offering a variety of discounts for those with a valid military ID or in uniform. Bazati, a Latin-inspired restaurant on the Eastside Beltline, is offering a free entree, while upstairs, Mexican eatery Estrella is offering a complimentary small plate and both locations are offering special cocktails, including the Purple Heart made with Grey Goose vodka, creme de cassis, lemon and Champagne.

Concentrics Restaurants group eateries, including Two Urban Licks and Bully Boy, are offering 20% off for all military personnel with a valid ID.

Boone’s, an American cuisine eatery on the Bobby Jones Golf Course, is offering 50% off all pints of beer for active military and veterans.

Chicken Salad Chick offers a complimentary Chick special and drink to all veterans and active military.

Dantanna’s is offering 50% off food for active and military.

Botica is offering deals such as $10 nachos, $5 Modelo Especial and 25% off for all military personnel, including first responders.

Puttshack has a year-round Hero Discount, which offers 10% off all food and nonalcoholic drinks for veterans, active military members and first responders.

Savi Provisions on Collier Road is offering free coffee and giving 25% off to all veterans on all purchases.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Veterans Appreciation Night Nov. 9 will feature giveaways and interactive activations. A special ticket offer for the game includes a $10 food and beverage credit, and a Hawks’ green ‘Veterans Appreciation’ shirt while supplies last. Prior to the game, U.S. Army veteran Jayme Alilaw will perform the national anthem and two veterans will also be honorary co-captains for the game.

In addition, several local groups and businesses are hosting Veterans Day activities:

Battery Atlanta. 41st Annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade & Observance Ceremony. This hour-long ceremony will include military and veteran speakers with performances from the 116th Army Band. In addition to more than 20 exhibits from veterans service organizations, attendees can view displays from the National Infantry Museum.

11 a.m.-noon, Nov. 12. Battery Atlanta. 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1150. batteryatl.com/event/georgia-veterans-day-parade.

Veterans of Oakland. Discover the stories of veterans of the Oakland Cemetery.

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nov. 11. $12 for adults; $6 for seniors and children. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave., Atlanta. 404-688-2107. oaklandcemetery.com/event/veterans-day-tour-veterans-of-oakland/.

Veterans Day ceremony. Presented by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030.

11 a.m., Nov. 11. Veterans War Memorial, 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Cumming. 770-781-2010, cityofcumming.net/event/annual-veterans-day-ceremony.

City of Dunwoody. Veterans Day ceremony. Event showcases music by Dunwoody High School and Rear Adm. Tilghman Payne, of the U.S. Navy.

10 a.m. Nov. 11. Free. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6853, dunwoodyga.gov

Veterans Day ceremony. There will be singing by the Coro Voci choral group, music by the Norcross High School Band, color guard and Maj. Thomas Ross.

11 a.m. Nov. 11. Free. Peachtree Corners Town Green. 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200, peachtreecornersga.gov

18th annual Marietta Veterans Day Parade. Event features marshal and keynote speaker Capt. Kent “Tuna” Hepler of the U.S. Navy.

11 a.m.-noon, Nov. 11. Free. Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-794-5509, marietta.com/veterans-day-parade