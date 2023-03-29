Atlanta turns a corner in establishing its national art reputation

In many ways, the Holley exhibition seemed to strike just the right note for the Atlanta UTA debut. The story of this gentle, brilliant man who survived a Dickensian childhood has been amplified recently with the release of the iHeartMedia “Unreformed” podcast which details the abuses suffered by children housed at the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children (Holley among them). His paintings and works on paper in “The Eyes Were Always on Us” in golds, reds and ochres shine with a resolute sense of hope, and seem their own testaments to the artist’s creation of light from darkness.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

And on March 24 a DJ mixed and a crowd including Cat Power’s Chan Marshall and Usher filled the stunning new 4,000 square foot space for the debut of Jackson Fine Art, the sequel, directly across from its former home on East Shadowlawn Avenue. The new multistory, beautifully detailed (think statement lighting, blonde wood floors and Diptyque soap in the bathroom) two-floor gallery space means a new era for the city’s premiere photography gallery. Atlanta-based photographer Sheila Pree Bright was given prominence in the space’s entrance gallery with Swedish-based photographers Cooper and Gorfer (American Sarah Cooper and Austrian Nina Gorfer) in town for their first U.S. exhibition and Pittsburgh-based George Lange offering a poignant tribute to his late friend and fellow photographer Francesca Woodman in a call and response between the two photographer friends.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

To what do we owe this resurgence?

A serendipitous arrangement of factors including the decision of one of the largest talent agencies in the world, UTA — home to marquee names like Anderson Cooper, Will Ferrell, Ben Stiller, Tiffany Haddish and Beyonce and now extending its brand to represent sports figures and artists — to open an office in Atlanta.

Also significant is the move of Sutton Communications vice president Allison Thorpe to the city from Hong Kong with her SCAD professor husband Stephen Thorpe. With offices in New York, London and Hong Kong, Sutton specializes in art and culture clients and thanks to its deep contacts in the art press, it brought a group of New York arts writers from Frieze, Artnet, Artsy and the Art Newspaper to Atlanta that week for an extended press junket. The visiting journalists attended the UTA opening, the debut of Jackson Fine Art’s new space, toured Spelman College Museum of Fine Art’s “Black American Portraits” show, “The Alchemists” at Johnson Lowe Gallery and private art collections. Look for features in the national press in the weeks and months ahead on Atlanta to complement a recently released Artnet article on the burgeoning art scene titled “Is Atlanta’s Art Scene Finally Achieving Critical Mass? There Are Big Signs That Point to ‘Yes.’”

Arts and culture writer Julie Baumgardner was on the Atlanta junket, working on a September piece for the Art Newspaper. Baumgardner says she was especially impressed by the sense of community here. “Artists and gallerists seem to already be helping each other, working together, collaborating and pulling in the same direction.” She also noted the strong representation of Black artists and collectors as a unique feature of Atlanta’s scene. “There are excellent collections in Black hands. Atlanta’s racial demographics are majority Black, and so to see that the city’s artists, gallerists and collectors are too is something to celebrate and make note of,” says Baumgardner.

The best hope is that the momentum established in this Resurgent Spring will continue, and that Atlanta-based artists and exhibitions will continue to gain attention with Atlanta becoming one more required stop on the art world’s circuit.

IF YOU GO

“Lonnie Holley: The Eyes Were Always on Us”

Through April 29. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Free. UTA Artist Space, 1401 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta. 336-317-4656, utaartistspace.com.

“Sheila Pree Bright: The Rebirth of Us”; “Cooper & Gorfer: When We Are Giant”; “Francesca Woodman & George Lange”

Through May 26. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. Jackson Fine Art, 3122 East Shadowlawn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-233-3739, jacksonfineart.com.