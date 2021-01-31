Atlanta theaters take part in this year’s Sundance Film Festival

But if the audience can’t go to Sundance’s 44th festival, why not send Sundance to the audience? In addition to making virtual tickets and passes available to the general public, the festival has launched a new, concurrent satellite screens initiative offering in-person screenings of select films in 30 U.S. cities, including Atlanta.

Sundance Institute, the nonprofit founded by actor Robert Redford, announced last month that the seven-day event will be offered digitally this year in partnership with drive-ins, independent arthouses and a group of local community partnerships.