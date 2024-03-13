Things to Do

Exclusive: Atlanta Symphony’s 80th season focuses on the ‘new Atlanta sound’

Maestro Nathalie Stuzmann’s mission: make the ASO ‘the most expressive orchestra in the United States’
Atlanta Symphony's 2024-25 season favors familiar names in the classical canon, with just four pieces written by living composers. “The big thing for us is starting to see Nathalie's relationship with the orchestra and chorus start to jell and solidify,” said ASO Executive Director Jennifer Barlament. Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Atlanta Symphony's 2024-25 season favors familiar names in the classical canon, with just four pieces written by living composers. “The big thing for us is starting to see Nathalie's relationship with the orchestra and chorus start to jell and solidify,” said ASO Executive Director Jennifer Barlament. Courtesy of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
By Jon Ross – For the AJC
29 minutes ago

For its 80th season, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and music director Nathalie Stuzmann have programmed a range of orchestral standbys, highlighted by eight Beethoven symphonies, Mozart’s Mass in C Minor featuring the ASO Chorus and Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4.

Among the guest soloists are internationally known superstars including Yo-Yo Ma and the pianists Marc-Andre Hamelin, Inon Barnatan and Kirill Gerstein.

Stutzmann opens her third season as music director on Sept. 9 and 11 with Mahler’s first symphony, conducting 10 additional concert series throughout the season. Former music director Robert Spano will return for two weeks of concerts, and concertmaster David Coucheron will lead a concert built around Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” which he did to great success earlier this season. Twelve guest conductors will lead the orchestra, with conductor Peter Oundjian closing the season June 5 and 7, 2025, with Mahler’s Symphony No. 7.

Peter Oundjian is among 12 guest conductors who will lead the ASO during the 2024-25 season. His program closes the season June 5 and 7, 2025, with Mahler’s Symphony No. 7. CONTRIBUTED BY DANE SPONBERG

icon to expand image

By design, the 26-concert season includes a wealth of familiar names in the classical canon. Only four pieces the orchestra is slated to perform this coming season were written by living composers; championing living composers was a hallmark of Spano’s Atlanta Symphony tenure. During Stutzmann’s first season, the orchestra presented more than 10 ASO and U.S. debuts, along with one world premiere. For the current season, the ASO scheduled commissions by Joel Thompson, Adam Schoenberg and Jonathan Leshnoff. There is no brand-new music in the 80th anniversary season, which could be chalked up, at least in part, to post-COVID scheduling. That doesn’t mean the music isn’t fresh to the orchestra.

“There’s a lot of repertory that we just haven’t touched on in quite a while,” said ASO Executive Director Jennifer Barlament. “I think the big thing for us is starting to see Nathalie’s relationship with the orchestra and chorus start to jell and solidify.”

The new season, she added, is really about “focusing on the building blocks of what makes an orchestra great and [Nathalie] wanting to continue to make her imprint on the orchestra.”

The ASO will perform Jennifer Higdon’s Harp Concerto on March 20 and 22, 2025. CONTRIBUTED BY J.D. SCOTT

icon to expand image

Many of the guest conductors are new to the orchestra. During her second season, Stutzmann welcomed the ASO debuts of six conductors; of the guest conductors this coming season, five will be conducting at Symphony Hall for the first time.

It’s no coincidence that many of them are in the early stages of their careers, Barlament said. “In the world today, you really have to be looking five or 10 years down the road and starting to cultivate relationships with extremely talented people fairly early in their careers,” she said.

When putting together the season, Stutzmann has a focused approach with specific ideas about both the repertoire and the guest artists and conductors slated to perform. This all played into her ideas about the orchestra’s sound and her desire to ground the orchestra’s playing in more foundational works. After all, Stutzmann and the orchestra are still relatively new collaborators.

“It takes a while for a conductor and the orchestra to bond. The vocal background Nathalie brings to the table with the ASO Chorus made that happen super fast,” Barlament said.

The 80th season is another progression toward what Barlament calls the “new Atlanta sound” under Stutzmann.

“Nathalie’s going for a much more expressive and dramatic, almost emotional way of playing,” she said. “Her mission for this orchestra is to become the most expressive orchestra in the United States.”

Robert Spano, who led the ASO for more than two decades, returns to conduct programs on March 20 and 22 and March 27 and 29, 2025. Photo: Jeff Roffman

Credit: Jeff Rofffman

icon to expand image

Credit: Jeff Rofffman

CAN’T-MISS PERFORMANCES

Doctor Atomic Symphony, Oct. 24 and 26: Roderick Cox takes the podium for “Doctor Atomic Symphony” by John Adams. He’s paired the work, based on Adams’ opera, with Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” and “Symphonic Dances” by Rachmaninoff.

Yo-Yo Ma, Dec. 5: Conductor Eric Jacobsen and cellist Yo-Yo Ma present Haydn’s first cello concerto alongside Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 and “Slavonic Dances.”

All About the Beethoven, January, February, March and April, 2025: Stutzmann and the ASO bring the Beethoven Project to Symphony Hall, performing eight symphonies and the Triple Concerto before uniting with the ASO Chorus for “Missa Solemnis.” The symphony cycle concludes with Symphony No. 9 the following season.

Spano returns, March 20 and 22 and March 27 and 29, 2025: Atlanta Symphony Music Director Emeritus Spano will lead the ASO’s Elisabeth Remy Johnson in Jennifer Higdon’s Harp Concerto alongside Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite” and the Vaughan Williams fifth symphony. The next week, he welcomes pianist Jae Hong Park for the Scriabin piano concerto.

About the Author

Jon Ross
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Biden and Trump win Georgia primaries and clinch nominations 5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Appeals court reverses convictions of ex-DeKalb cop in fatal shooting
12h ago

Prices are cooling a bit in Atlanta as inflation ebbs, government says
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory
14h ago

Credit: Taylor Croft

Officials talk safety strategy for Six Flags area
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Music is a great mental and emotional transporter. Here’s what pleasant music can do to...
17h ago
Suzanne Vega to appear in new documentary about Carson McCullers
22h ago
Book review: Jim gets his say in Percival Everett’s retelling of Twain classic
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’