Atlanta Symphony strikes a new three-year labor deal with musicians

Most of all, it shows a harmony between the musicians and the ASO leadership that couldn’t have been imagined in 2012.

“The musicians of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra worked together with us closely as partners to navigate through the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Jennifer Barlament, the ASO’s executive director, said in a press release. “This helped solidify an already strong working dynamic and made the negotiation of this agreement a process of agreeing on shared values and priorities, allowing us to come to an agreement in plenty of time prior to the expiration of the current agreement.”

Cellist Daniel Laufer, the chair of the Atlanta Symphony Players’ Association, was part of the negotiating team in 2012 and 2014. He called the new agreement “a remarkable turnaround” from 10 years ago and also a statement to the classical music world.

“It was vital for the ASO to signal with this contract that we were on a new path toward becoming more competitive with our peer orchestras,” Laufer said in the press release. “This agreement demonstrates a very important step to help both attract and retain talent on stage as we embark on a new chapter under the artistic leadership of Nathalie Stutzmann.”

Stutzmann makes her debut in October, leading a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

The ASO is also bidding farewell to its board chair, Janine Brown of Alston and Bird, after a three-year tenure. “Janine’s steadfast leadership and optimism not only led us through an unprecedented time but allowed us to emerge stronger, better, more inclusive and more innovative than ever before,” Barlament said.

Atlanta business leader Patrick Viguerie will replace Brown as the chair of the ASO board.

