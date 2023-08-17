Atlanta rapper Killer Mike partners with the Hawks to announce new season

Grammy Award-winning rapper Killer Mike has joined forces with the Atlanta Hawks to announce the team’s 2023-2024 season in a new video presented by Papa Johns. The partnership comes on the heels of Killer Mike’s newest album, “Michael,” which was released in June. It’s his first solo album in more than a decade after releasing four albums with producer and rapper El-P as part of the duo Run the Jewels.

“This project pays homage to Mike’s new album, “Michael,” and integrates the Hawks players in a fun way,” Vice President of Atlanta Hawks Marketing Narcis Alikhani told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via Zoom.

Born and raised in the Adamsville neighborhood in Atlanta, Killer Mike’s career and impact goes beyond music. He’s an activist, a father of four and a businessman. He opened his first barbershop, SWAG Shop, in 2011 and has since opened three locations around Atlanta, including one in State Farm Arena during its renovation in 2018.

Killer Mike said in a Zoom interview he’s been a Hawks fan since he was a “booger nose kid.”

“Given an opportunity as a rapper to support your home team, and as a culture guy ... to be a part of the culture of it was an honor,” Killer Mike said.

Alikhani said the Hawks are honored to partner with Killer Mike, “one of the truest to Atlanta.”

The 2023-24 season announcement reveals matchups with the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and the New York Nicks, according to a news release. The Hawks will also participate in the NBA’s first in-season tournament, a European soccer style tournament, for a chance to win the NBA Cup with group-play games starting in November.

The season announcement video is a “swagger-filled video of a hometown boy talking trash about the other teams on behalf of his guys,” Killer Mike said.

He looks forward to seeing the Hawks win this season.

“I want to aggravate some other teams defense, I want to break some hearts on other courts, I want to win all our home games if we can,” he said.

Alikhani said they need Atlanta fans to show up — she suggests they get their tickets early because the games will sell out fast. Last season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Hawks set a franchise record with 38 sellouts of their 41 home games.

The Hawks unite people, Killer Mike said. In Atlanta, he sees people of all backgrounds and beliefs gathering together, from the High Museum to Lenox Square to State Farm Arena.

“The Hawks is a good reason for congregation,” he said. “They’re a good reason to get together and cheer our boys on.”