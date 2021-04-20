Atlanta Opera’s reimagined ‘Carmen’ is delightfully dramatic

Tom Key performs as the barkeeper Lilas Pastia during the opening night of Atlanta Opera's Three Penny Carmen. Courtesy of Ken Howard Credit: KenHoward Credit: KenHoward

The love triangle of Bizet’s opera is still there, with Don Jose (the unforgettable Richard Trey Smagur) smitten by Carmen (Megan Marino), who is in turn in love with Zuniga (Jose Caballero). When he enters the Tavern and sees Carmen, Don Jose forgets all about his beloved Micaela (Jasmine Habersham), and in his single-minded obsession, ends up killing both Carmen’s suitor and the object of his obsession herself. And that’s not even taking the toreador Escamillo (the very funny Erik Larson) into account.

Key’s character, complete with lazy Southern drawl and outsized attitude, helped shape the proceedings into more than just a series of arias. Dancer Sonia Olla’s entrancing flamenco steps wove through the entire production, grounding the action in the Spanish-themed Texas bar, but also providing an other-worldly, ephemeral quality to the performance.

Even with vaccines proliferating in the metro area, audience members were required Thursday to be masked at all times. Pods of two chairs were spaced three feet apart, consistent with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As with the opera’s performances last fall, singers and dancers either wore masks or sang from within vinyl enclosures, which sounds odd but made sense with the storyline (think go-go cages).

The socially distant orchestra provided ample amplified sound, but at times it felt like the singers were performing to pre-recorded tracks. Habersham, Smagur and Marino sang with vitality and conviction, despite the masks and vinyl barriers.

“The Threepenny Carmen” embraces the coziness of familiar, beloved music, but also branches out, creating a new, satisfying work that could only have been borne of pandemic constraints. While last fall’s Atlanta Opera performances felt at times like opera despite pandemic challenges, “The Threepenny Carmen” is a fitting new entry into the opera oeuvre.

EVENT PREVIEW

“The Threepenny Carmen”

8 p.m. April 23, 25, 28, 30; May 6, 8. And 2 p.m. May 2.

$37.25-$74.50. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta. 404-881-8885, atlantaopera.org