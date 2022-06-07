Atlanta Opera crafts a slick, snazzy ‘Cabaret’

Francesco Milioto conducts an 11-member orchestra. Aside from a few more conventional songs from the two older characters (“So What?,” “It Couldn’t Please Me More,” “Married,” “What Would You Do?”), and a chilling Nazi anthem that closes the first act (“Tomorrow Belongs to Me”), the bulk of the production numbers are delivered from within the Kit Kat Klub. The indisputable highlight among the many performed by Olds and the Kit Kat chorus is a show-stopping “Money.” And Goes handles each of her big solos with dynamic aplomb (“Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” and the iconic title tune).

The scenic design of Alexander Dodge includes a runway of sorts, surrounded on three sides by sections of the audience, which is often problematic for Zvulun’s blocking purposes. From the side where I was seated, for instance, I missed several bits of business involving a phonograph situated on the opposite corner of the stage. A couple of times, the back of one actor would obscure the view of another actor in the scene. In one awkward moment, Campana starts singing a song to other characters upstage, and then ambles downstage to present the rest of it directly to the audience.

Elsewhere among the design team: Marcella Barbeau’s lighting is appropriately moody; Erik Teague’s costumes are suitably swell (or kinky, if need be); and the lively choreography is by Ricardo Aponte.

But designers Nicholas Hussong and Nick Chimienti get much too carried away with an inordinate amount of projections, incessant distractions from the rest of the show that are displayed on two large monitors on either side of the set. It isn’t that they’re not talented; they just don’t appear to realize when enough is enough with all the video imagery — artsy slo-mo double exposures or blurry hallucinations, a collage of wide-eyed closeups or an occasional live feed (or simulation thereof). Some of their work is moderately hypnotic and effective, but a lot of it is mostly overblown and pretentious.

As it is, Atlanta Opera’s “Cabaret” is quite capable of speaking, singing, thinking and feeling for itself.

THEATER REVIEW

“Cabaret”

Through June 19. 8 p.m. Fridays; 2 p.m. Sundays; 8 p.m. Thursday (June 16). $50-$112.50. Pullman Yards complex, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-8885, www.atlantaopera.org.

Bottom line: Highly stylized, by turns haunting and heavy-handed.