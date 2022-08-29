Atlanta Lyric stages a familiar ‘Guys and Dolls’

The show is overlong at nearly three hours. Grogan-Wallace might have been well-advised to make some judicious cuts, like the interminable sequence involving a largely superfluous dice game with an out-of-town gambler named Big Jule (Blake Fountain). An excursion in which Sky whisks Sarah off to Havana also feels protracted, owing to a gratuitous nightclub chorus routine that mainly only delays a pair of the couple’s subsequent love songs.

Those parts are pleasantly played by the dashing Marcello Audino (Aurora’s “Cinderella”) and the winning Jaymyria Etienne (Georgia Ensemble’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’”). Alongside Cordle’s Adelaide, Juan Carlos Unzueta (Actor’s Express’ “Little Shop of Horrors”) cuts a fun figure as Nathan. Elsewhere in comic support, Caleb Brink and Lamont J. Hill score as Nicely Nicely Johnson and Benny Southstreet, two of the other street hustlers. Jody Woodruff registers, too, as one of Sarah’s fellow missionaries.

The peppy and/or recognizable musical highlights are many: Brink leading the gang on “Fugue for Tinhorns (Can Do),” “The Oldest Established” and an especially rousing “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat”; Cordle’s “A Bushel and a Peck” (with her Hot Box Club backup singers) and her “Sue Me” duet with Unzueta; Etienne’s “If I Were a Bell”; and Audino’s “Luck Be a Lady.”

Woodruff’s romantic ballad “More I Cannot Wish You” may be less familiar than all of those song standards, but it’s no less memorably delivered. If only there were more of that sense of freshness about the material in general. The derogatory objectification of its “dolls” isn’t the only aspect of the show that seems severely out of date and out of step in this newly enlightened day and age.

THEATER REVIEW

“Guys and Dolls”

Through Sunday. 8 p.m Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $38-$63. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre (at the Cobb Civic Center), 548 W. Marietta Pkwy., Marietta. 404-377-9948. www.atlantalyrictheatre.com.

Bottom line: Absolutely nothing new, but innocuous enough.