Atlanta Greek Film Expo plays role in ‘bridging the cultural divide’

“The annual Atlanta Greek Film Expo plays a vital role in bridging the cultural divide by offering a platform for audiences to experience Greek culture through the lens of contemporary cinema,” she said in a recent interview.

Five core volunteers make up the Expo’s main team. Planning for each Expo lasts the entire year, with the team curating the list of films themselves rather than accepting film submissions. The weekend of the event, the group of volunteers triples in size.

“The Expo functions more as a curated showcase rather than an open-submission event,” Manos said. “We keep a close watch on prominent Greek film festivals, both in the United States and abroad, including major events like the Thessaloniki and Berlin film festivals.”

This year’s group of five feature films — as well as the short films preceding each one — offers “a distinct glimpse into Greek life,” said Manos. The festival runs Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27,

Though the festival budget doesn’t allow funds for transporting Greek directors to Atlanta for the event, the filmmakers record special messages for Atlanta audiences, which are shown before the films.

One special guest will attend in person. “This year, we’re especially excited to feature a local artist, George Skaroulis, who will introduce his short film ‘The Doors of Patmos’ in person on Saturday night,” Manos said.

At 7:30 p,m, Sunday, filmgoers are invited to join the Film Expo team at the Hellenic Center Atrium for the “It’s a Wrap! Closing Reception” (tickets, $45-$95, must be purchased in advance).

All screenings take place at Tara Theatre. Below is more about each feature film and accompanying shorts:

Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

“Little Things That Went Wrong”

This film follows two fathers — one a former TV star who wants to win back his daughter, and the other a successful guy on the surface with an unraveling life. When the two men collide, the results surprise everyone. A combination of psychological drama and black comedy, “Little Things That Went Wrong” was nominated for five Hellenic Film Academy Awards, including Best Film.

Short film: “The Crossing”

A desolate location. A railroad crossing. Two log cabins and two watchmen. But the binary only holds for so long in this 21-minute drama.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m.

“Mary, Marianna, Maria: The Unsung Greek Years of Callas”

A documentary chronicling the early years of the Greek American soprano Maria Callas, depicting the struggles and the triumphs of her formative years before she became a global opera sensation.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.

“Murderess”

Set in the 19th century, “Murderess” is a psychological thriller about a midwife who tires of societal pressures on women and decides to commit rebellious crimes. Based on a Greek work of literature written by Alexandros Papadiamantis, this portrayal of moral and existential dilemmas earned 16 nominations for the Hellenic Film Academy Awards, including Best Film.

Short film: “Faces of the Past — Behind the Doors of Patmos”

Featuring the work of Patmos-born photographer Theologos Patronis, this six-minute documentary was made by his grandson, George Skaroulis, who will be in attendance.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m.

“Guest Star”

In this satirical dark comedy, Loukianos, the only son of two famous actors, suffers from agoraphobia and lives a reclusive life in a modest apartment. When he’s unexpectedly offered the opportunity to host a major TV network’s successful show, his world changes — even more so when a faux romance is thrown into the mix to give him a “buzzier” persona.

Short film: “The Armchair on the Pavement”

A man suffering dementia remembers the night he proposed to his wife. Emboldened by the memory and a phone call, he flees his care facility and embarks on an adventure.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m.

“The Last Taxi Driver”

In this dark drama, Thomas, a 50-year-old taxi driver, drives late at night and laments his lost dreams — then a customer commits suicide inside the cab. When Thomas becomes obsessed with the dead customer’s daughter, he faces unresolved matters in himself. Written and directed by Stergios Paschos, this film received five Hellenic Film Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress (Klelia Andriolatou) and Best Screenplay. Kostas Koronaios was awarded Best Actor at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

Short film: “Taxi”

Laying the groundwork for odd taxi rides, this 16-minute drama is about a woman driver who keeps her customers on edge by recounting her husband’s grisly death.

IF YOU GO

Atlanta Greek Film Expo

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27 at Tara Theatre. $15-$55 (plus fees); students, $10. 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. atlantagreekfilm.org

Denise K. James is an ArtsATL senior editor.

