Atlanta Fashion Week seeks to button up influence of local designers

Nearly two decades ago, Angela Watts was staring at photos from New York Fashion Week and dreaming of a similar showcase for Atlanta clothing designers.

Watts, who has been producing and building up Atlanta Fashion Week over the past decade, will see her vision play out again this week at the Underground Atlanta arts and entertainment center. ATLFW, set for Thursday through Sunday, will feature designer presentations, retail pop-up shops, live DJ sets, panel discussions, art installations, receptions and events with local cultural groups.

Sylvia Mollie, Alani Taylor, Kerencia and Tracy Nicole Clothing are among the fashion brands returning this year, while Brain Love and Goat by James King will make their debut.

Credit: Prince Williams / ATLpics.net Credit: Prince Williams / ATLpics.net

“My goal has always been collaboration,” said Watts, founder of Ragtrade Atlanta, a creative and event production agency. “We have so many designers that have done extremely well in this market and are making their way in the industry, and it’s time for us to start acknowledging them.”

ATLFW will open Thursday night at a joint event organized with Trap Music Museum at an undisclosed location to celebrate Grammy-winning rapper-entrepreneur Tip “T.I.” Harris as a style setter.

On Friday, 15 designers will debut their seasonal collections at Underground Atlanta through presentations, though not a traditional runway show in order to include more designers and viewers. Living Walls will also unveil a mural created by local artist Jasmine Nicole Williams and Mexican artist Daniel Villela. And Pigalle by Paris on Ponce, absinthe-focused speakeasy, will mark its opening in Underground Atlanta that day too.

Wish Atlanta and Sole Play will be among the vendors with pop-up shops in Underground Atlanta. Bloomingdale’s of Lenox Square Mall, ATLFW’s retail partner, will also set up a pop-up store that will allow each brand to keep all profits — something Watts is extremely proud of.

Credit: Courtesy of Ragtrade Atlanta Credit: Courtesy of Ragtrade Atlanta

“This is the cherry on top for me, and it’s always been at the core of our business,” said Watts, an Augusta native. “Every time we produce an event, we really work hard figuring out how that designer can make money. Based on how well those designers show, it opens up for them to be considered for big-box retailers, and that’s major for us.”

Tiffany Bivins, who founded Maddox & Co., a men’s luxury footwear line named for her grandfather, said she is excited to be featured at Bloomingdale’s pop-up store during ATLFW. The shoes are designed in Atlanta but manufactured in Spain and Italy. “The shoes are a labor of love,” Bivins said.

Credit: Courtesy of Maddox & Co. Credit: Courtesy of Maddox & Co.

Unisex lifestyle brand Honor Roll Clothing will return to ATLFW with hoodies, T-shirts and accessories at a trunk show.

One Musicfest, which is set for Oct. 28-29 in Atlanta, and ATLFW are also set to launch their first online campaign that includes seven influencers from Atlanta’s fashion scene sharing what they plan to wear for both events and commenting on how hip-hop has influenced fashion.

“A lot of times, people need inspiration on really cool looks for festival season,” said Watts.

Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Brown Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Brown

Starting in 2006 to 2013, the seeds of ATLFW appeared as scattered events for local designers and retailers. In 2014, Watts’ vision of a multiple-day event took shape and ATLFW has been growing since then, except for a pandemic hiatus.

Her effort to transform Atlanta into a fashion center has been one of persistence. She’s gone from self-funding a large chunk of ATLFW to finally landing major partners, including Microsoft last year and BMW this year. She’s also been able to sync with related events, such as Miguel Wilson’s annual Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic, set for Friday through Sunday, and Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week, scheduled for Oct. 11-14.

Credit: Prince Williams / ATLpics.net Credit: Prince Williams / ATLpics.net

Even as ATLFW continues to grow, Watts is concentrating on getting the public to support the independent brands that get their start in Atlanta.

“Atlanta hasn’t really been known as a city for the business of fashion,” she said. “We have our own style here. Our market has talent and creativity. It’s a slow grind that has purpose, but I’d rather take baby steps than go full blast and not do a great job.”

EVENT PREVIEW

Atlanta Fashion Week

Thursday-Sunday. $50-$200. Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St. Atlantafashionweek.co.