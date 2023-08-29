One Musicfest announces single day tickets, daily lineup

Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and Brent Faiyaz will headline the festival.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Things to Do
By
55 minutes ago
Single day tickets are now available for One Musicfest, according to a press release sent Tuesday. The festival will be held at Piedmont Park on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29. Fans can purchase single day tickets for $169 at onemusicfest.com.

One Musicfest also announced the daily lineup for the two-day festival on Tuesday. Headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and Brent Faiyaz, the festival will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. This year marks the first time that the Atlanta-based festival will be at Piedmont Park. Saturday’s lineup includes Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Bryson Tiller, Lil Kim, KRS-One and more. Legendary Atlanta tastemakers like DJ Drama, DJ Jelly, DJ Toomp and DJ Smurf will also have their own sets on that day.

Credit: One Musicfest

Credit: One Musicfest

Kendrick Lamar, Brent Faiyaz, Tems, Coco Jones, Key Glock and more will perform on Sunday. Atlanta-bred megaproducer The-Dream and Goodie Mob are also on Sunday’s lineup. Greg Street, one of the most popular voices on Atlanta’s airwaves, will host a set that will feature prolific Southern hip-hop acts like Killer Mike, Uncle Luke, Project Pat and 8Ball & MJG. A full lineup of artists can be viewed at onemusicfest.com/lineup.

Since 2010, One MusicFest has emerged as Atlanta’s leading festival for Black music and culture. Roughly 50,000 people attend the festival each year. Lil Baby and Lauryn Hill headlined last year’s festival. While VIP and platinum tickets are now sold out, two-day general admission tickets can still be purchased for $229. Two-day general admission plus tickets, which includes access to a full-service bar among other amenities, are $359. The titanium package includes side-stage access to performances on both days and can be purchased for $5500, and the group discount package is $194.11. Payment plans are available for all ticket tiers. Fans can buy tickets at onemusicfest.frontgatetickets.com.

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

