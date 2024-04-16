BreakingNews
Atlanta designer talks impending fatherhood with Monica Pearson

HGTV’s Brian Patrick Flynn shares the story of the two-and-a-half-year process of surrogacy.
By Keri Janton – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Interior design expert Brian Patrick Flynn is ready for the next phase of his life: fatherhood.

The star of HGTV’s “Dream Home” and “Urban Oasis,” as well as Magnolia Network’s “Mind on Design,” is an open book, giving Monica all the details of his impending arrival.

“I’ve learned so much about female anatomy,” quipped Flynn, as he shared the two-and-a-half-year process of surrogacy.

Flynn and husband Hollis Smith live in South Buckhead. They are excited to raise a family in the culturally diverse city, but also love their homes away from home. One is in the North Georgia mountains and the other, a place he says has no bugs, no crime, and long sunny days, landed on the cover of House Beautiful magazine.

Hear how he came to the decision to start a family at age 47 and what he’s thinking design-wise for the nursery. Flynn also reveals the baby’s name, including a last name he and Smith created, as well as details about the baby’s wardrobe.

“My baby is zero right now, but I’ve bought everything out there.”

