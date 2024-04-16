Atlanta designer talks impending fatherhood with Monica Pearson

Interior design expert Brian Patrick Flynn is ready for the next phase of his life: fatherhood.

The star of HGTV’s “Dream Home” and “Urban Oasis,” as well as Magnolia Network’s “Mind on Design,” is an open book, giving Monica all the details of his impending arrival.

“I’ve learned so much about female anatomy,” quipped Flynn, as he shared the two-and-a-half-year process of surrogacy.