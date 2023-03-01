Atlanta Ballet will co-produce work on the life of Coco Chanel

Ochoa’s full-length narrative ballet will chronicle Chanel’s life and polarizing reputation.

“I am interested in telling stories about strong historical women,” Ochoa said in a press release. “Behind the surface of a strong woman, there is always a hidden emotional story full of hardships and flaws.”

Atlanta Ballet Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin said it is an honor to present the North American premiere of the piece. “Annabelle is a brilliant choreographer and thoughtful storyteller,” he said in the release. “The ballet portrays a historical figure with a past that was both inspiring and problematic, so we want to go beyond the stage with meaningful partnerships and educational resources to help contextualize Chanel’s story.”

The ballet will partner with the Breman Jewish Heritage Museum for programming that will explore the impact of Chanel’s antisemitism and collaboration with the Nazis.

There will also be programming developed with the Savannah College of Art and Design’s SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film to look at Chanel’s impact on the fashion industry.

In addition to Ochoa, artistic collaboration was provided by Nancy Meckler, and Jérôme Kaplan designed the set and costumes. The original score is by Peter Salem, who composed the music for Helen Pickett’s acclaimed “Camino Real” for Atlanta Ballet’s world premiere of that work in 2015.

The Atlanta Ballet Orchestra will perform Salem’s music live at the North American premiere.

