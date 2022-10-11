Atlanta actress Danielle Deadwyler plays a career-defining role in the new film “Till”

The images of Emmett’s brutalized, unrecognizable body that Mamie made sure the media shared forced a reckoning with the fear Black Americans lived with, a revelation that has unfortunately continued with the subsequent deaths of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others.

Playing a Black mother who lost a son to racist violence has led to numerous encounters while promoting the film, says Deadwyler, with the mothers of Michael Brown, Amadou Diallo, Trayvon Martin and others who have shared Mamie’s experience. Myrlie Evers, the widow of assassinated civil rights activist Medgar Evers told Deadwyler after the film’s Los Angeles premiere, “she said something along the lines of ‘You know, we haven’t come far, you know, and we still have to fight.’”

“And yet this film is deeply necessary,” says Deadwyler. “This is a cinematic humanization of what it is like to lose someone.”

Director Chinonye Chukwu (“Clemency,”) made a decision because of that contemporary litany of televised deaths, not to show Emmett’s murder onscreen.

Instead we see the trauma of his death displaced onto the face of his mother, in the excruciating scene of Mamie receiving her son’s casket at the Chicago Train Station or her first encounter with his ravaged body at the A.A. Rayner Funeral Home, scenes of harrowing loss that Deadwyler plays with a devastating intensity.

But one of the most subtle, emotionally complex scenes in “Till” happens before Emmett leaves for Mississippi, as Mamie tries to convey to her joking, vivacious son, how he should behave in the South.

The “talk” that Mamie has with Emmett is one, says Deadwyler, that she’s had to have with her own 13-year-old son Ezra through the years.

“And you want to protect as much as you possibly can, but you don’t want to mute — you don’t want to douse the fire of their joy, their abundance. So it’s a weird, difficult balancing act of empowering and warning.”

Ezra actually played a role in securing the part for Deadwyler by assuming the Emmett role in her audition for the film.

Deadwyler hadn’t been on a production in Atlanta for several years, so “Till” was a welcome opportunity to shoot in her hometown, on a set populated with familiar faces. A graduate of Grady High School (now Midtown High) and Spelman, who grew up in Southwest Atlanta, Deadwyler studied American Studies at Columbia University’s grad school in New York and then writing at Ohio’s Ashland University before embarking on an acting career when she returned to Atlanta. And for Deadwyler, Atlanta is still very much the center of her identity and her art.

“It’s been the foundation of everything that I do,” she says. “Black theatre in Atlanta is my core. Black dance in Atlanta is my core, those communities, those old school institutions have been integral to my work ethic and my understanding of my self worth, in my understanding of my creative ability.”

“Those folks have shaped the way I look at the world, the way I look at art.”