Atlanta actress animated about live-action “A Loud House Christmas”

ArtsATL: Tell us about “A Loud House Christmas.” Why should viewers tune in?

Morgan McGill: “A Loud House Christmas” is a family-friendly movie that follows Lincoln Loud as he gears up for the ultimate Christmas when he discovers that most of his (five older) sisters plan on being elsewhere on the holiday. Lincoln and his best friend, Clyde, embark on a mission to preserve his family’s holiday traditions. It’s really a great movie for people of all ages. It has a great storyline where everyone can hopefully see the true meaning of Christmas.

ArtsATL: You play an athlete. What role has sports held in your own family life?

McGill: Sports plays a huge role in my family’s life. My dad (Curt McGill) was the captain of the UGA football team and was All-SEC and played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets. Likewise, my mom (Kelly Baskin McGill) was captain of the UGA tennis team and is an NCAA champion. I have grown up cheering on the Bulldogs. I absolutely love sports and started off playing soccer and basketball and now play competitive tennis and volleyball. I have a super-competitive and athletic brother who is also obsessed with sports, so we are always in our backyard playing a family game.

Caption Atlanta actress Morgan McGill (left, wearing the red No. 1 coat) plays Lynn Loud in the Atlanta-filmed "A Loud House Christmas." Credit: Courtesy of Nickelodeon Credit: Courtesy of Nickelodeon

ArtsATL: How close is your character to the person you are? Are you having to stretch much as an actor, or does she mirror qualities you already have?

McGill: Lynn and I have a lot in common and some differences, as well. She is very sporty like me, and is very competitive, which my family and friends say that I am as well. We are also different in that Lynn is definitely more tomboyish, can be vulgar, and just gross at times. But I think she is also somewhat misunderstood. I had to stretch at times because her voice is deeper than mine and more “bro-ish,” so I had to feel it deeper in my chest as well as in my body language and movement. I definitely had to act more tomboyish in terms of the physicality (and) nature of my character.

ArtsATL: You’ve been filming around Atlanta. What are some landmarks local viewers can look for?

McGill: We filmed at a really cute house in Decatur, as well as at North DeKalb Mall. All of our in-studio scenes were filmed at Blackhall Studios, so we spent quite a bit of time there, too.

ArtsATL: “The Loud House” has won praise for celebrating social diversity. What kind of family values does it promote, and does it have any social messages?

McGill: “A Loud House Christmas” promotes the family values of loving one another, kindness, quality time, empathy and forgiveness. I love that in the Loud house, each sister is beautiful and unique in her own way, as each sister is very different, but also confident, talented and embraces her own individuality and talents.

ArtsATL: What do you hope to be doing in the next five and 10 years? What’s your ultimate dream?

McGill: I hope to continue acting in amazing projects and pursue my education at a high-quality university. I would love the opportunity to play tennis in college as well. As a career, I enjoy helping others and would love to work in the medical field as a doctor or veterinarian.

