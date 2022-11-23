ATL in NYC: Six must-see Broadway shows for your holiday travels

“MJ: The Musical” might just be the jukebox musical that unites the world. Sitting in the audience, the King of Pop’s influence from generation to generation is hard to ignore — everyone from ages 9 to 92 is in the audience. The musical is set in 1992, when Michael Jackson is getting ready for his “Dangerous” world tour and an MTV video crew is documenting his professional highs and personal lows throughout the process. Myles Frost is impeccable as Jackson, and the choreography and musical direction are close to flawless. “Dancing Machine” and “Smooth Criminal” are standouts. Look for Atlanta native and recent Florida State University graduate Ramone Nelson, who is a swing in the production. He portrayed Tito Jackson, Quincy Jones and Jackie Wilson in the performance I saw.

Up-and-coming director Ibi Owolabi has been slowly making her way through the Atlanta theater scene, transfixing audiences with her unique vision in “The Bluest Eye” at Synchronicity Theatre and “Intimate Apparel” at Actor’s Express. This year, Owolabi received a Drama League Stage Directing Fellowship and is making her Broadway debut as assistant director of “Cost of Living” by Martyna Majok. The 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is about two caregivers who find their lives intertwined. Bring tissues.

Remixing the classics is Broadway’s sweet spot, and the latest revival of “Death of a Salesman” features a cast of stage favorites, including Wendell Pierce (”The Wire” and “Treme”) as Willy Loman and Sharon D. Clarke (”Caroline, Or Change”) as his wife, Linda. This time, the story of a 1950s salesman seeing the American Dream slip through his fingers is told from the perspective of an African American family. Atlanta native McKinley Belcher III (”Ozark,” “We Own This City” and “The Good Lord Bird”) rounds out the cast as one of their sons, Happy Loman. Belcher graduated from Campbell High School in Smyrna before earning his bachelor’s degree from Belmont University and master of fine arts from the University of Southern California. Closes January 15, 2023.

