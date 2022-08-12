Athens band still Squallin’ after all these years

After dubbing the band Squalls and adding Mig Little and Mark Cooper Smith to the mix, the group was born, officially brought into the world on Dec. 6, 1981, at the West Clayton Street location of the now-world-famous 40 Watt Club. “It seemed like there were only about five bands around here when we started,” recalls Hay. But the scene grew quickly with Squalls becoming one of the city’s most popular live draws. Every few months, the band would pack ‘em in for exuberant dance-fests at the most popular spots in town, with a specific fondness for the 40 Watt.

The celebratory feel of a Squalls live show is wonderfully captured in the new release “Live From The 40 Watt.” Coming this month from Strolling Bones Records, the double-LP package captures highlights from five different shows at the iconic nightclub, recorded, produced and mixed by the venue’s legendary soundboard wizard T. Patton Biddle.

The album is the first new product from the band since 1988. “Yeah, I guess it’s been a little while,” chuckles the soft-spoken songwriter. “But I think it’s time to sort of look back on all those Watt shows. We played there over 60 times and I remember how much fun it was to play that place. The first time we ever played on a real stage — and not just in the corner of a room somewhere — was there. It’s hard to believe it’s been over 40 years now since we started. Where does the time go?”

One the highlights of the band’s history was a featured appearance in the 1986 documentary “Athens, GA: Inside/Out.” The Squalls song “Na Nanana” was released by IRS Records as a single from the film’s soundtrack album. “You know, I hear that movie inspired a lot of bands over the years and that’s cool. But I do think it’s funny the featured song was written in just a few minutes. It was a reaction to the news that the old Eldorado was going to close. That’s where I worked when I got here and we did some early music there, so I was a little sad that scene was ending.”

Before and after the film, the classic Squalls lineup toured the country and issued a number of independent releases, eventually splintering off into various projects by the end of the ‘80s. For the past two decades, Hay has explored the songs and poems of Robert Burns in solo and group performances.

“I knew he was a poet but he also wrote songs,” Hay says, enthused by the subject. “I did some research at the UGA library and I found out about all these great pieces. During the pandemic, I started adding harmonica to the tunes, which is sort of a throwback to the acoustic folk music I loved when I was growing up. Dylan, of course, but it goes even further back than that. So I guess now I’m progressing and regressing at the same time.”

On Aug. 18, the night before the album is officially released, Hay — backed by an all-star line-up of veteran scenesters and guests — will return to the 40 Watt to play a rollicking set of music. Expect a collection of classic Squalls tunes, a batch of ribald Robert Burns material and a special performance by the Pylon Reenactment Society. For info and tickets, visit the club’s website, www.40watt.com.

In advance of the album, Strolling Bones is releasing a series of four digital singles from the 24-track collection.

The AJC has premiered two of the unique video collages, “Cindy” and “Bride Of Frankenstein,” assembled by Hay’s partner, singer-songwriter-artist Vanessa Briscoe Hay, co-founder of Pylon. “I wanted to feature a lot of movement and happiness,” she says of the catchy and colorful projects. “I just wanted to show the fun of letting go and dancing to a great little song. That’s really how it was in Athens in the ‘80s, everybody danced and we all just enjoyed being there in the moment.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Squalls Album Release Party

8 p.m. Aug. 18. $10 in advance. 40 Watt Club, 285 W. Washington St., Athens. 706-549-7871, 40watt.com.