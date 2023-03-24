ASO goes for baroque with recital style concert

While the music can feel a world or two away from contemporary sounds usually heard at the hall — and the hall itself seemed too large for such a set of courtly chamber tunes — most of the repertoire hasn’t been heard often from the ASO. The evening’s program highlighted the differences in styles and approaches among contemporaries. The evening also highlighted the musicians of the ASO. Principal flute Christina Smith performed the skipping “Badinerie” from Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B Minor with a light, bouncy tone despite the frenzied pace. Earlier in the show, concertmaster David Coucheron joined Justin Bruns, Jun-Ching Lin and Anastasia Agapova for a thrilling rendition of Concerto for Four Violins in B Minor by Vivaldi. Oboists Zachary Boeding and Samuel Nemec also received plenty of time to shine, especially during a mini duet with cellists Daniel Laufer and Karen Freer during Handel’s Concerto Grosso in G Minor.

The middle of the program featuring Bach’s friends Handel and Vivaldi fared better than the Bach-exclusive opening and closing sections of the performance. From the heraldic “Entrance of the Queen of Sheba” from Handel’s “Solomon” to Vivaldi’s Concerto for Strings in G Minor, this middle section offered the most variety, and the musicians sounded the most passionate about the material.

Immersive programs like this are important for an audience that rarely hears such sounds from its orchestra. While the evening came across a little as a baroque crash course (for audience and musicians alike), it was a fitting re-introduction to the spirit of the 1700s and a wonderful lead in to next week’s “St. Matthew Passion.”

CONCERT REVIEW

