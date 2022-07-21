Arts briefs: Inaugural Atlanta Art Week set for fall; Contemporary gets Warhol grant

According to the initiative’s website, many of Atlanta’s well-known art spaces are scheduled to participate, among them Atlanta Contemporary, Bill Lowe Gallery, the High Museum of Art, Kai Lin Art, Marcia Wood Gallery, MINT, MOCA GA, September Gray Art Gallery and whitespace. Specific programming will be announced in August.

Kendra Walker, an art adviser and writer, is the founder-director. Walker says she anticipates galleries and museums will schedule receptions, artist talks, panels and other programming during the four-day event. She is also hoping Atlanta Art Week will attract collectors and art lovers from other cities and put Atlanta on the map as an art city. According to the event website, the initiative’s lead partner is Sutton, an arts communications firm with offices in New York, London and Hong Kong.