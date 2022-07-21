ajc logo
X

Arts briefs: Inaugural Atlanta Art Week set for fall; Contemporary gets Warhol grant

Veronica Kessenich is executive director of Atlanta Contemporary, which received a $100,000 grant.

Combined ShapeCaption
Veronica Kessenich is executive director of Atlanta Contemporary, which received a $100,000 grant.

Things to Do
By ArtsATL Staff, ArtsATL
52 minutes ago

Excitement and curiosity are building in the Atlanta art community about the recently announced Atlanta Art Week, scheduled to take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. It’s being touted as the inaugural week, meaning that if it’s successful it will be held annually.

According to the initiative’s website, many of Atlanta’s well-known art spaces are scheduled to participate, among them Atlanta Contemporary, Bill Lowe Gallery, the High Museum of Art, Kai Lin Art, Marcia Wood Gallery, MINT, MOCA GA, September Gray Art Gallery and whitespace. Specific programming will be announced in August.

Kendra Walker, an art adviser and writer, is the founder-director. Walker says she anticipates galleries and museums will schedule receptions, artist talks, panels and other programming during the four-day event. She is also hoping Atlanta Art Week will attract collectors and art lovers from other cities and put Atlanta on the map as an art city. According to the event website, the initiative’s lead partner is Sutton, an arts communications firm with offices in New York, London and Hong Kong.

Atlanta Contemporary gets grant

Atlanta Contemporary is the only art organization in Georgia to receive a grant this summer from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. “It means a lot,” said Contemporary executive director Veronica Kessenich of the $100,000 award, which is part of the spring 2022 cycle of the foundation’s grants. “It’s affirmation of our curatorial approach that honors a diversity of artistic voices and curatorial leadership.” Fifty percent of the grant is to be used for administrative expenses, a pandemic-era allowance from the foundation that’s designed to contribute to long-term recovery and stability.

“We are pleased to support Atlanta Contemporary, which has been an important platform for contemporary visual arts in the Southeast for nearly 50 years,” said Rachel Bers, the foundation’s program director, in a press release. “Through guest-curated exhibitions, the organization connects with artistic communities across the southeast to highlight the full spectrum of experimental practice taking place in the region.”

Eyedrum focuses on art professors

More than 30 art professors from colleges and universities throughout Georgia are showing their work in a juried exhibit at Eyedrum Gallery through Aug. 13. The show is juried by Michael Marling de Cuellar, a recently retired, tenured professor from the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, and is the first leg of a three-part initiative. One artist from the exhibition will be chosen to receive an Award of Top Honor and will work toward a solo exhibit at Eyedrum in 2023.  The gallery is planning a 2024 juried group exhibition of work by MFA candidates in Georgia.

Combined ShapeCaption
ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

Combined ShapeCaption
ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

ArtsATL Staff
Editors' Picks
Abrams plays offense after Georgia’s anti-abortion law takes effect4h ago
Driven by voter skepticism, several Georgia counties seek election audits
19h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
20h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
Arkansas’ Sam Pittman proud to be from Kirby Smart’s tree
16h ago
The Latest
Podcast: From February 2022, solving cold cases with Acworth’s Jeremy Sides
53m ago
Emory’s Paul Bhasin named new music director of DeKalb Symphony Orchestra
1h ago
Plenty to chew on in Alliance’s “Incredible Book Eating Boy” premiere
1h ago
Featured
Chloe Hultman attends an abortion rights rally at the Georgia Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. The protest follows the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
17h ago
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top