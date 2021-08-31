Artist, gay activist Larry Jens Anderson founded Taboo Collective

Caption "Boy Toys" by Larry Jens Anderson, 2000, mixed media on collaged paper. Credit: SEE CAPTION Credit: SEE CAPTION

My favorite discoveries from the archives included images and props from “Johnny Detroit’s Brunch” — a spoof on Judy Chicago’s famous “The Dinner Party” — and a bowling challenge to the High Museum staff in which the stakes included, if they won, “handing over your Monet for modification.” I found a photo from the event — Larry with Michael, King and David. Taboo lost the tournament unfortunately, or maybe fortunately.

In 2005 and 2008, MOCA GA worked with Larry to celebrate the history of the collective through the historic exhibitions: The Last Taboo (2005) and Taboo Remembered (2008). MOCA GA is honored to have several of Larry’s artworks within the permanent collection illuminating his ever-present wit as well as his artistic acumen, ranging in techniques from acrylic painting to mixed-media drawings, from embroidered textile to printmaking.

There is another box of records which I have not yet had a chance to process for the public. It includes about 18 sketchbooks dating back to 1981. In my interview notes I have written: “Larry Anderson is a prolific writer and he refers to his sketchbooks as ‘notebooks,’ since there is often more writing than sketching.” The sketchbooks often correspond to teaching trips, and show the amalgamation of Larry as artist, Larry as curator and Larry as teacher.

There are teaching folders including several from his history of printmaking class taught from 1982-2006 at the Atlanta College of Art. This was one of many courses on printmaking and drawing he taught over a 24-year period at the college.

Larry spent 12 hours preparing for each lecture. In an advanced printmaking studio design project, he assigned a project to ensure artists had some practical idea of the costs, management and choices involved when it came time for them to set up their own print studios upon completing their education. It was a studio course, but he wanted to make sure his students had the tools needed for success.

Larry exhibited artwork in Hong Kong, Germany, Belgium, Japan, France, Italy, Australia, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and all over the USA. His work can be found in the High Museum of Art, MOCA GA, the Mint Museum, Wichita Art Museum and the Museum of Modern Art, as well as many corporate and private collections. Larry grew up in Kansas, earned a Master’s in visual art from Georgia State University in 1982 and spent more than 40 years in Atlanta. He will always be remembered as an asset to the Georgia visual arts community, and he will be missed.

Stacey Savatsky is collections and exhibitions manager and archivist at MOCA GA.

