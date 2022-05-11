Art News: Nancy Floyd named Guggenheim Fellow; Hasani Sahlehe wins Edge Award

Sahlehe holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design. A multi-disciplinary artist, he is concerned with light, celestial systems, the physical body and Indigenous art.

The Edge Award supports early-to-mid-career artists in the greater Atlanta area. The winner and finalists are selected by an independent, rotating panel of arts professionals, all active in the Atlanta arts community. Finalists this year included Caleb Jamel Brown, Jurell Cayetano, In Kyoung Chun and Timothy Short.

Founded in 1965, FAF supports cultural programming and individual artists through community grants and other programs. The foundation opened the Swan Coach House Gallery in 1984.

