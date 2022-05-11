Art News: Nancy Floyd named Guggenheim Fellow; Hasani Sahlehe wins Edge Award

Photographer Nancy Floyd, Professor Emerita at Georgia State University, has been named a 2022 Guggenheim Foundation Fellow. Her fellowship project, tentatively titled “For the Love of Trees,” will focus on the natural world of the high desert of Oregon where she currently lives, bringing together photography, video and mixed media. Floyd is represented in Atlanta by Whitespace Gallery.
The Guardian named Floyd’s book, “Weathering Time,” based on her 39-year self-portrait series, one of the best photography books of 2021. The New Yorker profiled her in December 2020. Her work has been exhibited at the High Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago and PhEST International Photography Festival in Monopoli, Italy. Later this year her work will be featured in The Portraits Festival in Vichy, France.
Since its establishment in 1925, the Guggenheim Foundation has granted nearly $400 million in fellowships to over 18,000 individuals.
The Forward Arts Foundation (FAF) has named Hasani Sahlehe winner of the 2023 Edge Award. He will receive a $10,000 cash award, a two-week residency at the Hambidge Center and a solo exhibition at the Swan Coach House Gallery in April 2023.
Sahlehe holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design. A multi-disciplinary artist, he is concerned with light, celestial systems, the physical body and Indigenous art.
The Edge Award supports early-to-mid-career artists in the greater Atlanta area. The winner and finalists are selected by an independent, rotating panel of arts professionals, all active in the Atlanta arts community. Finalists this year included Caleb Jamel Brown, Jurell Cayetano, In Kyoung Chun and Timothy Short.
Founded in 1965, FAF supports cultural programming and individual artists through community grants and other programs. The foundation opened the Swan Coach House Gallery in 1984.
