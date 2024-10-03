Art in the Park’s first immersive installation opens tonight in Woodruff Park

“This installation is an homage to the resilience of Caribbean Indigenous culture and the power of storytelling through art,” said ARRRTADDICT in a press release. “I wanted the colors and shapes to evoke the magic and mystery of the natural world while also inviting people to reflect on the history and spirit of the Taíno people.”

The installation was created in collaboration with Dashboard, a creative nonprofit that produces transformative arts experiences in public spaces. It is the first experience in the Art in the Park series presented by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and Arts & Entertainment Atlanta (A&E). A&E Atlanta is an initiative that leverages revenue from commercial advertising to fund arts programming in downtown Atlanta.

In November, Art in the Park will welcome its second installation, ”Los Trompos,” by Mexican artists Esrawe + Cadena, presented in collaboration with Creos. “Los Trompos” — which translates to the tops — will feature huge spinning tops, traditional Mexican craftsmanship and woven fabric structures. The exhibit will encourage individuals of all ages to play and interact with the outdoor art.

“These installations are part of a broader effort to ensure downtown Atlanta remains a thriving cultural center,” said Nancy Zintak, Vice President of Communications and Engagement at Central Atlanta Progress, in the press release. “By focusing on local and international artists, we aim to offer dynamic art experiences that reflect the diversity and creativity of our community while making the arts accessible to all.”

Woodruff Park is located at 91 Peachtree St. NW, and is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information on Art in the Park and other upcoming events, visit AtlantaDowntown.com.