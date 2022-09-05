Arabia Mountain prepares to pop with color

One of the best ways to appreciate the yellow daisies of Arabia Mountain is on a guided hike with Robby Astrove, preserve manager with the DeKalb County department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs.

Having worked at the preserve for 12 years, he is still mesmerized by Daisy Days.

“You can watch the barren empty rock transform into a yellow carpet in just a matter of days,” said Astrove, a Miami native. “It is a hopeful sign reminding us how we can persevere even in the harshest of conditions.”

Astrove’s tours span one to three hours, depending on visitors’ interest and ability. The focus is on science and nature, but he also likes to allow time to reflect and admire the surroundings.

“While we have an educational focus, we also allow for the mountain to teach us,” he said. He recommends the tour because “you won’t have to worry about getting lost and will enjoy some of the best views of the mountain.”

The yellow daisies are a species of sunflower, also known as “Porter’s sunflower” and “Confederate daisy,” and they are native to the rock outcrops of the Southeastern United States. They grow out of patches of thin soil called “solution pits” and reach up to 40 inches in height, producing five or more flower heads each.

When the daisies bloom and for how long they last largely depends on weather conditions, such as rain and temperature. But they typically occur during the second or third week of September, shortly after the hottest time of the year and during drier days.

“The enchanting show takes place during the most unsuspecting time of the year,” Astrove said.

To view the flowers on their own, visitors can hike the 40-minute loop around the Mile Rock Trail, which is accessible from the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center. Daisies also cover the sides of the mountain and bloom all the way up to the road. The best views can be seen from the peak of the mountain, via Mountain Top Trail, an in-and-out trail that takes about 25 minutes each way and is fairly easy for all ages.

Combined Shape Caption The Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area encompasses 44,000 acres and includes Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, Panola Mountain State Park, Monastery of the Holy Spirit and the Flat Rock community. File Combined Shape Caption The Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area encompasses 44,000 acres and includes Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, Panola Mountain State Park, Monastery of the Holy Spirit and the Flat Rock community. File

Conservation success story

Although Arabia Mountain has been forming for millions of years, the emergence of Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve occurred 50 years ago.

Formerly the property of Jack Davidson, Arabia Mountain was once mined by the Davidson Granite Company, the largest supplier of poultry grit in the world during World War II. But in 1972, Jack’s grandson, Charlie Davidson Sr., donated 500 acres of the land to DeKalb County with the intention of preventing development and protecting many of its endangered plants, including the black-spored quillwort, and the little amphianthus. Over time, the preserve has grown to encompass 2,550 acres.

In 2006, the preserve became part of the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, one of 55 places recognized by Congress for its significance to American history, culture and nature. In addition to the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, the heritage area spans 44,000 acres and includes hiking trails, 30+ miles of PATH trails, Panola Mountain State Park in Stockbridge, the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, and Flat Rock, one of the oldest African-American communities in DeKalb County.

Protecting Flat Rock was a major impetus behind establishing the heritage area.

“The original donation included only the mountain and not the land around it,” said Kelly Jordan, cofounder of The Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, which oversees the heritage area. “We wanted to preserve the buildings around that were in threat of being demolished and built into subdivisions.”

Many of the original families still live in Flat Rock and are helping preserve its history by contributing artifacts and stories to the Flat Rock Archives, located in the 1917 homestead of T.A. Bryant. Visitors can tour the archives and take a guided tour of many historic structures and sites including the Lyon Farm homestead, Flat Rock African American Historical Cemetery, Vaughters’ dairy barn and the Parker House, a cotton and wheat plantation house built in 1822.

Combined Shape Caption Ranger Robby Astrove chatting with hikers on Arabia Mountain. Courtesy Arabia Mountain Heritage Area staff Credit: Arabia Mountain Heritage Area staff Credit: Arabia Mountain Heritage Area staff Combined Shape Caption Ranger Robby Astrove chatting with hikers on Arabia Mountain. Courtesy Arabia Mountain Heritage Area staff Credit: Arabia Mountain Heritage Area staff Credit: Arabia Mountain Heritage Area staff

Celebrating 50 years

Daisy Days aligns this year with the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve’s 50th anniversary and there are several festivities planned to mark the occasion. The signature event is a Founders Day Hike on Sept. 25 with Kelly Jordan and Becky Kelly, cofounders of the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance.

On Sept. 28, there will be a 50th Anniversary Celebration hike with Jack Davidson’s great grandson, Charles “Chip” Davidson, and other local dignitaries. And Sept 24 is a volunteer day with the National Public Lands Day Service Project and Georgia Conservancy.

The events will recognize the collaboration of organizations, donors and partners that made the preserve and heritage area possible, including DeKalb, Rockdale and Henry counties, The Nature Conservancy of Georgia, The Conservation Fund and PATH Foundation, among others.

When visiting Arabia Mountain, visitors are cautioned to be aware of where where step. The plant life that thrives in the area is extremely sensitive, so it’s important to avoid treading on plants, gravel, puddles and sand.

“What appears to be gravel or vegetation often has seeds underneath,” said Astrove. “Staying on the gray will help prevent disturbing the fragile natural habitats.”

IF YOU GO

Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve. Open dusk to dawn, daily. Free. 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060. For trail maps, visitor’s guide, landmark locations and calendar of events, visit arabiaalliance.org

Flat Rock Archives. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. $15. 3956 Crossvale Road, Stonecrest. 770-797-5625, www.flatrockarchives.com

Arabia Mountain events

Sunset/Full Moon Hike & 50th Anniversary Kickoff. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Free. No registration required.

Yoga with the Daisies. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 10. $15, registration required.

National Public Lands Day Service Project with Georgia Conservancy. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Free. Registration required at www.georgiaconservancy.org

Founder’s Day hike. 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Free. No registration required.

50th Anniversary Celebration and hike. 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28. Free. No registration required.

Guided interpretive hikes. 9 a.m. Fridays and Sundays, 4 p.m. Wednesdays through September. Free. No registration required.

TIPS FOR VISITING