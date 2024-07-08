Alliance’s 56th season engages audiences in hopeful conversation

The season began with “Babble Lab,” which runs through July 28 and aims to teach new learners from ages 3 to 7 about language and letters. This season’s Family Series will also feature a musical adaptation of author William Steig’s “Doctor De Soto” in January.

From August 2-11, playwright Pearl Cleage’s “Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard” — which explores the historic election of Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, from the perspective of citizens involved in the movement — will play for a limited engagement on the Hertz Stage.

Then, from August 30 to September 22, the Coca-Cola Stage will feature Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop,” which re-imagines events on the night of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The play will be directed by Kajese-Bolden.

“Good plays are always in conversation with the audience, but they are also in conversation with other plays,” said Cleage in a statement. “In the case of “Something Moving” and “The Mountaintop,” we were independently moved by the lives of two of Atlanta’s most famous native sons, focusing on each man’s greatness without ignoring their humanity.”

Lloyd Suh’s “The Chinese Lady” takes the Hertz Stage beginning September 18, followed by the annual holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” on the Coca-Cola Stage in November. Also in November, Matt Torney, who serves as artistic director at Theatrical Outfit, will direct “Business Ideas” by Milo Cramer, which won the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition this year.

On February 13, playwright Zora Howard’s “Bust,” a coproduction with Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, will have its world premiere. Then, on March 29, “The Reservoir,” a play by Jake Brasch and a finalist for the Kendeda prize, premieres on the Hertz Stage.

The season concludes in May with a musical adaptation of “Millions,” based upon the charming British novel and film by Frank Cottrell-Boyce about two suburban boys who discover a duffel bag filled with cash. Directed by Bartlett Sher, “Millions” will feature new music from Tony Award winners Adam Guettel (“The Light in the Piazza”) and Bob Martin (“The Prom”).

