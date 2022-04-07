Alice in Chains guitarist brings third solo outing to the Tabernacle

And while the pandemic proved to add challenges to what the 56-year-old guitar-playing singer-songwriter admits is an already heady process of creating a record, he’s also rather matter-of-fact when asked about grappling with these and any other obstacles.

“Every record is a challenge and it’s amazing that a record even gets done,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s all good — every bit of it, even the tough stuff. There were a lot of things to do — artwork — and it’s the first independent record [I’ve] really done in my career, which is odd and kind of cool. It’s literally out of the office in my house. Tracking down vinyl, dealing with all the online elements and getting okays to release the record on different platforms are all part of it. But at the same time, it’s always a gamble and it’s exciting. You have a loose idea and a plan when you start out. A lot of it is unclear, veiled or a little bit in the shadows. That’s kind of cool — finding all that stuff along the way.

“Each record I’ve been a part of is a snapshot or period of time, not only in my life, but the people that I’m taking that journey with and who I’m going through that process with,” Cantrell said. “It’s being recorded for posterity and once you let that thing out of your hands, it’s out there permanently. You better be okay with it if you put it out. There’s not always a guarantee of that, too, and that’s kind of exciting. I’ve never had that happen yet, thank God, but if I ever got to the end of that process and thought it wasn’t any good, I wouldn’t put it out. But I haven’t had that experience yet — knock on wood.”

With his latest project out in the world, Cantrell is ready to hit the road. Booked until the end of the year, he’ll rejoin Alice in Chains from August until early October on a bill rounded out by Breaking Benjamin and Bush. But he’ll first jump out for a string of solo dates. For him, it’ll mean knocking off some rust while getting back into live music mode.

“I’ve been sitting on my couch way too long,” he said with a chuckle. “I didn’t catch COVID-19, but I did catch the COVID 20 and am in the process of trying to work it through. I need to get up there, sweat a little bit and remember that I play guitar in a band. So we’ll be playing a bunch of this record and a lot of “Boggy Depot” (his 1998 solo debut album). We’ll be playing stuff from all phases of my career of writing. I’ve been fortunate to have been writing for a while and written some tunes that have touched some people and I’m aware of that. If I’m showing up, and a couple of them want to hear me play ‘em and I’m going to do that.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Jerry Cantrell

8 p.m. April 15. $36.50-$75. The Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW. Atlanta. 404-659-9022, tabernacleatl.com.