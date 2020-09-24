X

AJC Decatur Book Festival: Highlights for the final week

AJC Decatur Book Festival

Things To Do | 1 hour ago
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

This year the annual AJC Decatur Book Festival went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. In honor of its 15th anniversary, festival organizers hosted a series of 15 events that started Labor Day weekend, but there’s more to come.

We’re fast approaching the final week of events, and there are a few things you’ll want to see — from author talks on writing in a world of turmoil to how to prepare your book for the big screen. Here are the final AJC Decatur Book Festival events you won’t want to miss:

  • Writing in a World of Turmoil: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24
  • National Book Foundation Presents: Reckoning with Resistance with Hanif Abduraqib and Camonghne Felix: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 25
  • Agnes Scott Writers' Festival Finalists' Reading: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Sunday, September 27
  • Falling in Love with Love: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 29
  • How to Pitch, Package & Sell Your Television & Film Project: Talks with the Atlanta Pitch Summit Panel: 2 - 3 p.m. Thursday, October 1
  • Not Your Father’s Canon: Reading Chaucer and Shakespeare Today: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1
  • Going from Book to Screen presented by DeKalb Entertainment Commission: 3 - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 3
  • Endnote: Natasha Trethewey: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4
