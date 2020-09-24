AJC Decatur Book Festival: Highlights for the final week

We’re fast approaching the final week of events, and there are a few things you’ll want to see — from author talks on writing in a world of turmoil to how to prepare your book for the big screen. Here are the final AJC Decatur Book Festival events you won’t want to miss:

Explore AJC Decatur Book Festival presented by Emory University 2020

Writing in a World of Turmoil : 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24

: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24 National Book Foundation Presents: Reckoning with Resistance with Hanif Abduraqib and Camonghne Felix : 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 25

: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 25 Agnes Scott Writers' Festival Finalists' Reading : 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Sunday, September 27

: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Sunday, September 27 Falling in Love with Love : 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 29

: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 29 How to Pitch, Package & Sell Your Television & Film Project: Talks with the Atlanta Pitch Summit Panel : 2 - 3 p.m. Thursday, October 1

: 2 - 3 p.m. Thursday, October 1 Not Your Father’s Canon: Reading Chaucer and Shakespeare Today : 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1

: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1 Going from Book to Screen presented by DeKalb Entertainment Commission : 3 - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 3

: 3 - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 3 Endnote: Natasha Trethewey: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4