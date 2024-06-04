Even if summertime in Atlanta doesn’t offer you a break from work or other responsibilities, it provides some great opportunities to enjoy nature on outings with your grandchildren.

And you’ll be happy wildlife and botanical experiences are available for nature zealots — like that first grader with a bug collection — and those with a more casual interest. Here are some choices for this week:

Yoga at the Park at Paces Mill

6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Free or donation. Paces Mill, 3444 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta.

The class is a nice way to bond with active tweens or teens. After the session, you can hike, bike, or enjoy a river view at this beautiful park. Bring your own towel, water and yoga mat, and don’t forget the bug spray. Register here.

Interactive Songs and Stories with Michael Levine at Atlanta Botanical Garden

10 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Friday, June 7. Free with garden admission starting at $26.95 for adults and $23.95 for kids ages 3-12; free for children 2 and under. Great Lawn at Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta.

A weekday opportunity for the younger set, the lawn is the setting for interactive songs and stories with Michael Levine of Pete the Cat fame.

It will hold the interest of the young ones, and later you can browse the beautiful flora and fauna of the popular botanical gardens. There’s no need to play ahead, either: stop by the lawn when you’re on the premises.

Morning Interpretive Hikes with Arabia Naturalists

8-10:30 a.m., Friday, June 7. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

Make the most of a summertime Saturday with a naturalist-led hike through Arabia Mountain. Along with seeing wildlife and beautiful forests, you’ll learn tips about hiking and the human history of this heritage site.

Bring refillable water bottles, and suitable walking shoes, and of course, a charged camera so you can catch the magic moments. Sign up for free tickets here.