Many people subscribe to some form of aerobic activity to get fit, lose weight, and improve overall wellness. However, those who struggle with chronic pain or arthritis may avoid aerobic activity, fearing that it may accelerate the issue. Combining water and aerobic activity can be a real game changer. It’s called aquatic exercise.

The popular exercise is known by various names including aquafit and water aerobics. Aquatic exercise is a low-impact aerobic activity that can be done with a group or solo. All you need is access to a pool to begin. Even non-swimmers can get in on the fun. According to the Mayo Clinic, “aquatic exercise can have many health benefits, such as improved heart health, reduced stress, and improved muscular endurance and strength.”

Getting started

There are innovative ways to splash your way to wellness without attending a class. , Water walking provides many of the same benefits as walking on land, but it’s easier on the joints. Step into the pool and put one foot in front of the other just as you would on a track or sidewalk.

As you become more comfortable, you can incorporate a noodle or set of water weights. There are a few do’s and don’ts to consider. Mayo Clinic recommends water walkers “avoid walking on tiptoes, and keep the back straight. Tighten the abdominal muscles to avoid leaning too far forward or to the side.” Do you want to level up? Try walking faster, swing your arms or jog.

Explore group classes

Attending classes at a recreation center or gym comes with rewards. Beyond the obvious health benefits, many participants find the socialization aspect equally as enjoyable, according to certified aquatics instructor Sabrina Kennedy. Certified by the Aquatic Arthritis Foundation, Kennedy teaches Arthritis Therapy for ages 55+ at Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center in Jonesboro.

She also teaches H20 Works and Aqua Fusion at Lake Spivey Recreation Center. These classes offer a more intense workout. Each 60-minute class begins with a 5-minute warm-up and ends with a 5-minute cool-down.

For beginners, Kennedy recommends starting slow.

“The Arthritis Therapy class is a great way to acclimate to water exercise because it’s an entirely different experience from working out on land,” she said. For those who prefer starting out independently, she suggests “light jogging, jumping jacks, or squats.”

Going all in

Hampton resident Sylvia Lowery is one of Kennedy’s students. She loves aquatic exercise so much that recently she forgot her doctor’s appointment.

“I literally schedule my life around the pool,” said Lowery, 59. She has fibromyalgia and ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory arthritis affecting the spine and joints. She retired from teaching when she was 51 due to illness. At times her pain has been so severe it often landed her in the emergency room.

When Lowery was unable to exercise, she tried walking in the water.

“Walking on land was too hard for me,” Lowery said. Reflecting on the advice she received in her early 50s when she was considered the “youngest” person in the pool, she said, “The older ladies told me ‘just keep coming to the water.’”

It was Lowery’s doctor who eventually recommended aqua fitness. It has been eight years since then, and she is still going strong.

“Being in the pool three to four days a week really alleviates the pain,” Lowery said. “It rejuvenates me.

“As you get older, you have to keep moving. Embracing aging and making the necessary changes is key.”