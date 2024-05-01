How to make friends when you’re older, and why you need to

Spending time with friends is important to not only your mental but also to your physical health. Having a strong social network can help significantly lower your risk of early death; if you’re socially isolated and lonely, you have a higher risk of heart disease, dementia and depression, according to Psychology Today.

It’s popular on social media to say making friends is harder as you get older; that’s because there is some truth behind it. Friendships are often easy to form at school and work, but once these options are no longer a part of your life, it can be tougher to meet new people and bond with them. You may also have lost friendships while you were busy raising a family or if you moved to downsize or be closer to family.

Although it can be more of a challenge to make friends as an older adult, it’s still quite possible. These tips will help you form new bonds and friendships as you age.

Choose an activity or class that meets regularly

As you attend an activity or class on a regular basis, you’ll see the same people repeatedly, making it easier to form a bond. You’ll also already have a shared interest, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to strike up a conversation. In addition, a retired surgeon told huffpost.com, if you don’t show up to the event one week, people may ask about your absence when you get back or even call or text to check on you if they have your number.

Take a group trip

Many organizations offer group trips for people around the same age. These excursions offer the chance to form friendships while having an adventure, according to WebMD. Opportunities can range from a local day trip to regional tours to international travel, and you may even see the same travelers on multiple outings.

Ask your friends for help

Bestlifeonline.com suggests reaching out to your current friends to help you make new ones. After all, since you get along with your friend, chances are good you’ll make an easy connection with their pals. Ask your current friends to set you up on friend dates with people they think you’ll hit it off with.

Become a volunteer

Volunteering can be a great way to help your community while meeting potential friends, seniorservicesofamerica.com says. Consider helping out at a local school, Meals on Wheels Atlanta or another chapter of the organization, or at one of the many places listed at handsonatlanta.org. The site lets you search by organizations near you, as well as by your subjects of interest, such as arts and culture, health and wellness, and hunger and food insecurity.

Use social media

Many older adults form new friendships in online communities that reflect their interests and through social media networks, according to WebMD. You can use technology not only to help you make new friends, but also to reestablish contact with friends from your past. For example, you can check out alumni associations or pages online for the high school and/or college you attended.

Take your dog to a park

If you have a dog, you not only have a great companion, you also have an easy way to meet people. Dog parks have become social hubs that make it easy for you to form bonds with other owners as your pups romp and play. You’ll also already have an easy built-in topic of conversation as you compare notes about your pets and ask one another for tips.

Strike up conversations with strangers

Don’t be afraid to talk to people you don’t know, even if it can be intimidating. Silver Sneakers recommends diving in with a comment or question relevant to the situation. For example, if you’re at a smoothie bar, ask which type they recommend. Or find something about them to compliment, such as an article of clothing or piece of jewelry. If it goes well, ask to meet up with them over lunch, coffee or another smoothie.

Attend religious services

Attending a church, mosque or synagogue in person or online is a great way to make friends, according to seniorservicesofamerica.com. You’ll immediately have a shared connection and can get to know other people before or after services, in a study group, at an event sponsored by the religious institution or at other opportunities. Similar groups are also available if you are spiritual, but not religious.