Over 55? Your adventures are just beginning at these Georgia travel hubs

Dipped their toes in the waters of the French Riviera, cruised along Aruba, gazed on the Canadian Rockies — Cathy Stokes’ Seniors On The Go Travel tour groups have done it all. The University of Georgia grad has been giving tours since 1983 and offers trips for older adults to every corner of the Peach State and beyond. And she’s not alone.

From quick day trips to vacations overseas, Georgia’s travel industry has a lot to offer those 55 and older.

Tulips showed out today at Gibbs Gardens, with lots of color! Daffodil hills lovely, but still working towards peak,... Posted by Ageless Adventures on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Jacque and Kent Lederman run Ageless Adventures, a globetrotting travel hub with lined up throughout the year. On April 20, the group will be traveling to North Georgia for the Bear on the Square Mountain Festival. It’s a fun-filled adventure of bluegrass music and local art that’s going down in Dahlonega.

Oct. 11-16, Ageless Adventures is heading to New Mexico for the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

From traveling abroad for Spotlight on Tuscany in November to visiting Savannah in December, there’s a little something for everybody.

Stokes’ Seniors On The Go offers cruises, overnight trips, day trips and overseas adventures. All of them, the website states, are dedicated to friendships and making memories.

“We are a travel planning company specializing in motorcoach travel for the over 50 traveler who enjoys the fellowship of group travel,” according to the company’s website. “… Imagine the places you can go, the things you can see, and the memories you will come home with.”

Some beautiful collages from one of our travelers (Phyllis Carmichael), highlighting special memories from the Portugal trip. 😊 Posted by Ageless Adventures on Saturday, March 23, 2024

Check out their 2024 tours, including an upcoming spotlight on Northern Italy, at seniorsonthegotours.com.