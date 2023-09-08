Afrobeats star discusses the genre’s future ahead of Atlanta debut

Since releasing her debut album “19 & Dangerous” in 2021, Ayra Starr has had a meteoric rise to become a central figure of the Afrobeat genre that is taking the music world by storm.

The 21-year-old is just getting started but has already made global waves with viral hits “Rush” and “Sability,” collaborated with the likes of Wizkid and Kelly Rowland and has been featured on the soundtracks of “Creed III” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

As a further marker of her success, the Afrobeats star is currently on her first headlining tour and will be performing in Atlanta for the first time with a show at Buckhead Theatre Sept 8.

Q: What can fans expect from your show in Atlanta?

A: Every show I do is a piece of my heart and a reflection of my journey, and I’m so excited to share it with Atlanta. Fans can expect a mix of my hits, some fresh tracks, and a few surprises thrown in. Not only that, but the energy! We’re going to vibe together, dance, and lose ourselves in the music. I promise it’s going to be a night to remember.

Credit: Courtesy of Ayra Starr Credit: Courtesy of Ayra Starr

Q: Have you performed in ATL before?

A: This is my first time performing in Atlanta, and I can’t tell you how excited I am. The energy from the fans in ATL, even just online, has been unreal. I haven’t had the chance to feel the Atlanta vibe in person yet, so this is going to be something special for me and hopefully for everyone coming to the show. Atlanta has always been a place where music and culture come alive, and I’m honored to be a part of that. I’m super excited to finally meet my ATL fans, vibe together, and share a night that I hope will be unforgettable for all of us.

Q: It reflects how huge Afrobeats is that you’ll be going across North America, Australia, Europe and Africa. How much has the genre grown since you started?

A: The growth of Afrobeats since I started has been astronomical. Its global resonance is testimony to the genre’s universal appeal. While Afrobeats was already gaining momentum when I began, its current global reach is mind-blowing.

Q: Why do you think that is?

A: This expansion is due to the authentic emotions Afrobeats conveys, coupled with the era of digital music sharing, making it accessible to audiences worldwide. Moreover, artists and producers in the genre consistently innovate while remaining true to our roots. As the world becomes more receptive to diverse sounds and cultures, Afrobeats stands out, offering both rhythm and soul.

Q: You are leading the way for young women from Africa to see themselves have a career in music. What would your message to these young artists be?

A: It’s truly humbling to be seen in such a light, and I’m honored to inspire young women. My message would be: Trust in your unique voice and never compromise your authenticity. Surround yourself with uplifting people and avoid comparing your journey to others. Embrace setbacks as lessons, and always stay persistent. Remember, the world needs your voice — shine bright and fearlessly.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Q: What do you envisage the future of the genre to be like?

A: I believe the future of Afrobeats is incredibly promising. With its current global momentum, I envision it becoming even more integrated into mainstream music across continents. It won’t just be a genre; it’ll be a movement, influencing sounds, fashion, and culture.

We’ll see more collaborations, blending Afrobeats with various global sounds, leading to an even richer tapestry of music. Additionally, I anticipate a rise in young talents who will push creative boundaries and redefine what Afrobeats can be.

Ultimately, the heart and soul of Afrobeats will remain rooted in our African heritage, but its branches will reach and touch the skies of global influence.

Q: Burna Boy recently did stadium shows in the U.S. and the U.K., breaking new ground for Afrobeats. How did it feel to see him do this?

A: Seeing the success of Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Wizkid, Davido, Asake and others is awe-inspiring.

It’s not just a win for Burna Boy but a monumental step forward for the entire Afrobeats community. Watching him command such large audiences in the U.S. and U.K. truly showcased the power and reach of our sound.

Q: Did you get inspired to do a show like this in the future?

A: I dream of having shows on that scale, sharing our music and energy with massive audiences and leaving an indelible mark on the world.

Every accomplishment like Burna Boy’s acts as a beacon of hope, lighting the path for the rest of us. I’m excited for what the future holds.

Q: “Rush” was such a big hit with over 200 million views. How did that response feel?

A: The response to “Rush” was truly overwhelming. When you create music, you hope it resonates, but witnessing over 200 million views is such a great accomplishment. Every view, every comment, and every share was a testament to the connection people felt with the song.

Q: Did this feel like a game-changing moment for you?

A: Absolutely, it felt like a game-changing moment. Not only did it elevate my platform and reach, but it also reaffirmed my belief in the power of authenticity in music. “Rush” came from a very genuine place, and seeing that authenticity embraced on such a scale was both validating and humbling. I’m forever grateful for the love and support from everyone.

Q: You grew up between Lagos and Benin, do you think this made you more versatile to adapt to new sounds?

A: Absolutely, growing up between Lagos and Benin deeply influenced my musical perspective. Both places have rich musical heritages but are distinct in their vibes and rhythms. Being immersed in these diverse environments from a young age definitely broadened my sonic palette. Lagos, with its bustling energy and contemporary sounds, contrasted with the deep-rooted traditions and melodies of Benin, offered me a unique blend. This duality has allowed me to appreciate a wide spectrum of sounds and incorporate them into my music. It’s a blessing to have such a rich cultural background, and I try to reflect that richness in my music.

Q: Is there any other type of music you’d like to explore, and why?

A: There’s an entire universe of music I’m eager to delve into. I’m interested in genres like neo-soul, funk, 90s pop, and even fuji. Each of these genres carries a unique essence that resonates with me. Neo-soul, with its smooth and emotional depth; funk, with its rhythmic grooves; the nostalgic charm of 90s Pop; and Fuji, which connects deeply with my Yoruba roots — they all represent different facets of musical expression that I’m excited to explore.

CONCERT PREVIEW

Ayra Starr

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. $35. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. livenation.com.