Actress channels late Texas governor Richards in ART Station’s ‘Ann’

Indeed, it wasn’t. In the script’s quick order, Richards ended up back in Texas by the 1950s: She attended Baylor University; taught school for a while; raised four children with her husband (and high-school sweetheart), David, a prominent Austin civil rights attorney; and she was “content to worship at his shrine” — at least until friends encouraged her to run for office as a county commissioner.

She won that race, and over the course of 15 subsequent years “on the political fast track,” she also got divorced, and she battled and conquered a drinking problem, to boot. She served eight years as Texas state treasurer before being elected governor. Needless to say, the campaign was “stressful.” After all, as she puts it, “I was a divorced, alcoholic woman Democrat in Texas.”

At this point in Thomas’ production, the curtain behind Ross parts to reveal the governor’s office (scenography by Michael Hidalgo). She takes her place behind the desk, and as the show proceeds for another hour or more, we gradually lose the sense of rapport or direct connection with the character that we felt during the graduation speech. Suddenly, and literally, the play starts phoning everything in, as she’s “riding herd” over sundry family members and staff members in an endless series of calls.

There’s also an ongoing running gag of sorts between Richards and her unseen administrative assistant/secretary, Nancy, that seems interminable. It might have been funny to introduce this second character, frantically running in and out of the office to satisfy her boss’ every need or whim. As it is, I couldn’t tell on opening night if there was someone reading Nancy’s lines from offstage, or whether her dialogue had been prerecorded. In any event, the exchanges were very poorly timed and executed, with a lot of halting, Pinter-worthy pauses in the conversation that were deadly.

It isn’t the best sign in a one-woman show about the garrulous Ann Richards to even temporarily catch her at an apparent loss for words.

THEATER REVIEW

“Ann”

Bottom line: Sporadically sluggish and stilted, but otherwise well-acted by Clarinda Ross.