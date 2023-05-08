A triumphant goodbye to ASO principal guest conductor Donald Runnicles

Runnicles began his tenure in Atlanta with former music director Robert Spano in 2001, and the principal guest conductor has put an indelible stamp on the orchestra and ASO chorus. His mark in Atlanta might be most immediately felt with Mahler; the conductor teamed up with Spano to perform a complete cycle of the 10 Mahler symphonies. Runnicles memorably led the ASO in Symphony No. 2 in 2012, when it was reported that a likely farewell was put to an end by a late contract extension. This time, the departure is final. (Mahler’s symphonies also soundtracked Spano’s departure last June.)

The last time Runnicles brought Mahler 5 to the ASO, in 2015, he also paired the work with vocals: Kelley O’Connor, who has appeared frequently in Atlanta with Runnicles throughout the years, performed the composer’s “Ruckert Lieder.” For the first half of Saturday’s concert, Runnicles brought another singer — a relative unknown to Atlanta audiences. Mezzo-soprano Irene Roberts is also new to singing Berg, music that Runnicles admitted was “not easy listening” during an erudite concert preamble. Thursday’s dress rehearsal may have done some good because Roberts sounded like she’d been singing repertoire like this all her career.