7 farms to go pumpkin picking and more in Georgia this fall

Find just-the-right sized pumpkins, from mini to maxis, at Buford Corn Maze. (Courtesy of Morton, Vardeman & Carlson)

Things to Do
By Carolyn Desalu, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fall is here which means it will be time to enjoy one of the most popular fruits of the season — pumpkins. For the next few weeks, vibrant orange pumpkins will take center stage at farms throughout Georgia; people can go pumpkin picking as well partake in a slew of activities including hayrides, fun photo opportunities, stroll corn mazes and enjoy pumpkin-based desserts. Make it a family (or date) day and head to the any of the following seven farms to pick your very own pumpkins, available in a variety of sizes. While they are fun to paint, carve or decorate, pumpkins are also delectable in soups, breads and more. Start planning a pumpkin picking trip now; some farms are currently open while other will be in the coming days.

Head to Ponce Market to visit their free pumpkin patch, take vibrant photos or purchase pumpkins to take homme. (Courtesy of Jamestown)

Fulton County. Ponce City Market goers can fall into the spirit of the season with a pumpkin patch featuring festive decor, a variety of pumpkins, a pumpkin painting station and face painting. Located in The Yard, visitors can attend the pumpkin patch for free and take fun photos; pumpkins will be available for purchase. Daily Oct. 14-24. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7900, poncecitymarket.com.

Cobb County. Invite family, friends and significant others for a trip to Sleepy Hollow Farm for fresh air, warm autumn backdrops and outdoor activities for guests of all ages. Visit the pumpkin patch; wander through the corn maze; let children play in a special kids zone; ride a tractor; or see a slew of farm animals such as sheep, goats, donkey, pigs, chickens and rabbits. Swing by the country store for fruit-based products like jams and jellies as well as honey and a variety of ciders. Opens Sept. 23. $13; free admission for ages 2 and younger. 28 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs. 770-880-8846, sleepyhollowtrees.com.

There are more than a dozen activities at Still Family Farms, including paint-a-pumpkin, kiddie climbs with hay, a marketplace and picnic tables to enjoy snacks. (Courtesy of Still Family Farms)

Cobb County. Pumpkin picking is a stone’s throw away at Still Family Farm in metro Atlanta. Open weekends throughout the fall, the 128-acre property offers over a dozen activities including paint-a-pumpkin which allows visitors to showcase their artistic skills, rides around the property in small wagons, strolls through a flower maze for beautiful, color photos and a kiddie climb featuring hay bales plus a double-barreled slide. Opens Sept. 24. $16; free for ages 4 and younger. 5682 Macland Road, Powder Springs. 678-283-6951, stillfamilyfarm.com.

Find just-the-right sized pumpkins, from mini to maxis, at Buford Corn Maze. (Courtesy of Morton, Vardeman & Carlson)

Gwinnett County. At Buford Corn Maze, guests can find their perfect pumpkins for recipes or carve a few in preparation for Halloween. A bevy of gourds and mini pumpkins are available and make great fall decorations at home, in the office or at school. In addition to pumpkin picking, the farm offers, like its name, a corn maze; hayrides; and pony rides for young, burgeoning equestrians or parents who just want their kiddo to sit atop a pony for a photo opp. Opens Sept. 23. $16-$28. 4470 Bennett Road, Buford. bufordcornmaze.com.

With an all-access wristband, visits can partake in farm games, hayrides and stroll through the pumpkin patch at Jaemor Farms. (Courtesy of Abby Stancil + Carli Jones for Jaemor Farms)

Banks and Habersham counties. Starting in mid-September, Jaemor Farms offers a full fall fun harvest experience including farm slides; a petting zoo; games like skeeball, duck races and tricycle races; a pumpkin train; and more. The pumpkin patch open in October and families can pick pumpkins for fall décor, Halloween, Thanksgiving or start a family tradition with photos at the farm. The all-access wristband includes admittance to the corn maze, farm games, hayrides and pumpkin patch. $15; free for ages 2 and younger. 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto. 770-869-3999, jaemorfarms.com.

Partake in over 30 activities at Washington Farms, such as zip lining, a petting zoo, kids climbing wall, a pumpkin-shaped bounce house and of course, pumpkin picking. (Courtesy of Washington Farms)

Clarke and Oconee counties. For a full day of play with more than 35 fall activities, head to Washington Farms. Guests can pick orange and white carving pumpkins, mini pumpkins, pie pumpkins, gourds and more; ride a wagon around the farm; bounce on jumping pillows which are akin to super-sized, connected inflatable pillows with the resiliency of a trapeze; visit furry farm friends at the petting zoo; pick fresh flowers; and shop for jams, honey, kettle corn and homemade strawberry ice cream at the pumpkin shed. Admission tickets are sold online only. $16.49-$21.95; free for those under age 2. 5691 Hog Mountain Road, Bogart. 706-769-0627, washingtonfarms.net.

The fall festival at Skitts Mountain Farms includes pumpkin picking, cow train rides, a duck race and mini-golf. (Courtesy of Skitts Mountain Farms)

White County. Head about 75 miles north of Atlanta and you’ll arrive at the fall festival at Skitts Mountain Farms. Festivities abound including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze cow train rides, barrel-shaped slides and a nine-hole mini-golf course that’s fun for little beginners and experts. $14.95; ages 2 and younger free. 7883 Ga. 254, Cleveland. 770-287-4730, skittsmountainfarms.com.

