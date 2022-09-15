7 farms to go pumpkin picking and more in Georgia this fall

Cobb County. Pumpkin picking is a stone’s throw away at Still Family Farm in metro Atlanta. Open weekends throughout the fall, the 128-acre property offers over a dozen activities including paint-a-pumpkin which allows visitors to showcase their artistic skills, rides around the property in small wagons, strolls through a flower maze for beautiful, color photos and a kiddie climb featuring hay bales plus a double-barreled slide. Opens Sept. 24. $16; free for ages 4 and younger. 5682 Macland Road, Powder Springs. 678-283-6951, stillfamilyfarm.com.

Combined Shape Caption Find just-the-right sized pumpkins, from mini to maxis, at Buford Corn Maze. (Courtesy of Morton, Vardeman & Carlson) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption Find just-the-right sized pumpkins, from mini to maxis, at Buford Corn Maze. (Courtesy of Morton, Vardeman & Carlson) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Gwinnett County. At Buford Corn Maze, guests can find their perfect pumpkins for recipes or carve a few in preparation for Halloween. A bevy of gourds and mini pumpkins are available and make great fall decorations at home, in the office or at school. In addition to pumpkin picking, the farm offers, like its name, a corn maze; hayrides; and pony rides for young, burgeoning equestrians or parents who just want their kiddo to sit atop a pony for a photo opp. Opens Sept. 23. $16-$28. 4470 Bennett Road, Buford. bufordcornmaze.com.

Combined Shape Caption With an all-access wristband, visits can partake in farm games, hayrides and stroll through the pumpkin patch at Jaemor Farms. (Courtesy of Abby Stancil + Carli Jones for Jaemor Farms) Credit: Abby Stancil Credit: Abby Stancil Combined Shape Caption With an all-access wristband, visits can partake in farm games, hayrides and stroll through the pumpkin patch at Jaemor Farms. (Courtesy of Abby Stancil + Carli Jones for Jaemor Farms) Credit: Abby Stancil Credit: Abby Stancil

Banks and Habersham counties. Starting in mid-September, Jaemor Farms offers a full fall fun harvest experience including farm slides; a petting zoo; games like skeeball, duck races and tricycle races; a pumpkin train; and more. The pumpkin patch open in October and families can pick pumpkins for fall décor, Halloween, Thanksgiving or start a family tradition with photos at the farm. The all-access wristband includes admittance to the corn maze, farm games, hayrides and pumpkin patch. $15; free for ages 2 and younger. 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto. 770-869-3999, jaemorfarms.com.

Combined Shape Caption Partake in over 30 activities at Washington Farms, such as zip lining, a petting zoo, kids climbing wall, a pumpkin-shaped bounce house and of course, pumpkin picking. (Courtesy of Washington Farms) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption Partake in over 30 activities at Washington Farms, such as zip lining, a petting zoo, kids climbing wall, a pumpkin-shaped bounce house and of course, pumpkin picking. (Courtesy of Washington Farms) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Clarke and Oconee counties. For a full day of play with more than 35 fall activities, head to Washington Farms. Guests can pick orange and white carving pumpkins, mini pumpkins, pie pumpkins, gourds and more; ride a wagon around the farm; bounce on jumping pillows which are akin to super-sized, connected inflatable pillows with the resiliency of a trapeze; visit furry farm friends at the petting zoo; pick fresh flowers; and shop for jams, honey, kettle corn and homemade strawberry ice cream at the pumpkin shed. Admission tickets are sold online only. $16.49-$21.95; free for those under age 2. 5691 Hog Mountain Road, Bogart. 706-769-0627, washingtonfarms.net.

Combined Shape Caption The fall festival at Skitts Mountain Farms includes pumpkin picking, cow train rides, a duck race and mini-golf. (Courtesy of Skitts Mountain Farms) Credit: Sarah Colombo Credit: Sarah Colombo Combined Shape Caption The fall festival at Skitts Mountain Farms includes pumpkin picking, cow train rides, a duck race and mini-golf. (Courtesy of Skitts Mountain Farms) Credit: Sarah Colombo Credit: Sarah Colombo

White County. Head about 75 miles north of Atlanta and you’ll arrive at the fall festival at Skitts Mountain Farms. Festivities abound including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze cow train rides, barrel-shaped slides and a nine-hole mini-golf course that’s fun for little beginners and experts. $14.95; ages 2 and younger free. 7883 Ga. 254, Cleveland. 770-287-4730, skittsmountainfarms.com.