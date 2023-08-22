Atlanta Fall Arts: Premieres and restaged favorites take center stage at local theaters

Local theaters have filled their fall lineups with epic, musicals and exciting plays that explore love, loss, violence, coming-of-age, manhood, womanhood, queerness and, in one case, a bit of “War and Peace.” There will also be a dash of the strange and spooky come Halloween time, when horror shows with different approaches to the genre give audiences many flavors from which to choose.

“Wicket”

Dad’s Garage will restage this “Star Wars” musical parody told from the perspective of the Ewoks, written by Travis Sharp with music by Haddon Kime. It was first performed in 2017.

Sept. 15-Oct. 21. Dad’s Garage, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta. 404-523-3141. dadsgarage.com

“That Serious He-Man Ball”

Real life friends Neal Ghant, Enoch King and Eugene H. Russell IV portray old friends in director Eric J. Little’s production of “That Serious He-Man Ball.” Written by Alonzo D. Lamont, it follows three friends with different approaches to both life and basketball. The play involves actual gameplay as it explores aspects of Black manhood.

Sept. 19-Oct. 15. True Colors Theatre, South Fulton Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta. 404-532-1901. truecolorstheatre.org

“Passing Strange”

Christian Magby, Brad Raymond, India Tyree and Candy McLellan perform in this Tony Award-winning coming-of-age musical about a young musician who abandons his suburban life and heads to Europe, discovering sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll along the way. Book and lyrics by Stew, music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald.

Sept. 27-Oct. 22. Theatrical Outfit, 84 Luckie St., Atlanta. 678-528-1500. theatricaloutfit.org

“Home, I’m Darling!”

Rachel May directs the North American premiere of British playwright Laura Wade’s dark comedy infused with 1950s style and an examination of stereotypical ideas about womanhood. “It’s fun and frothy, but it deals with all of these big, important ideas in a delightful way that’s rooted in the relationship between this couple,” said May.

Oct. 6-29. Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree St. NE, Unit 102, Atlanta. 404-974-3291. synchrotheatre.com

“Dracula: The Failings of Men”

Havoc Movement Company, which specializes in practical stunt work and action choreography, will partner with the Atlanta Shakespeare Company to present this adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic horror work adapted by cast member Benedetto Robinson. Oct. 7-Oct. 31. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St., Atlanta. shakespearetavern.com

“Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812.”

This adaptation of a segment of Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” features music and lyrics by Dave Malloy and a swoon-worthy romance among young Russians. Horizon Theatre Artistic Director Lisa Adler said the show may feature their largest cast ever. “What appeals to us is the immersive staging, the raw passion of the actors as they circulate among the audience,” she said. “The music is incredible.”

Oct. 20-Nov. 26. Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave., Atlanta. 404-523-1477. horizontheatre.com

“The Prom”

This musical about a young queer woman banned from her high school prom — and the Broadway stars who rally around her while seeking publicity — returns to Atlanta for the first time since its Alliance Theatre world premiere. Wendy Melkonian plays diva Dee Dee Allen.

Oct. 26-Nov. 11. Out Front Theatre, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755. outfronttheatre.com

“Wait Until Dark”

For its first show in its new Marietta home at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Georgia Ensemble Theatre will stage Frederick Knott’s “Wait Until Dark,” the 1966 play later made into a film starring Audrey Hepburn about a blind woman terrorized in her basement apartment by a group of thieves.

Oct. 27-Nov. 5. Georgia Ensemble Theatre. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Pkwy. SE, Marietta. 770-641-1260. get.org

“Blood Wedding”

Director Lee Osorio has assembled a cast of 16 female-identifying and nonbinary performers, both students and professional actors, to perform Federico Garcia Lorca’s 1932 play. “It’s about these never-ending cycles of violence, and I think Lorca was questioning the absurdity and necessity of these cycles of violence that we just keep on letting happen,” Osorio said. “It feels very timely, sadly.”

Nov. 9-19. Theater Emory, Mary Gray Munroe Theater, 630 Means Drive, Atlanta. 404-727-0524. theater.emory.edu