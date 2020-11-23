VOTE: What is the best holiday event in metro Atlanta?

Our Atlanta Winter Guide is full of suggestions for places to go, gifts to give and food to make.

This week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants to know: What is your favorite holiday activity in metro Atlanta?

Here are your choices:

It’s impossible to include — or even know about — every event in the area, so if you don’t see your favorite, submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.

The winner will be announced Nov. 30.