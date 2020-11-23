VOTE: What is the best holiday event in metro Atlanta?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
It’s the holiday season, and you’re itching to put up the tree — if you haven’t already — and enjoy those activities you can safely take part in.
Atlanta is full of things to do this holiday season — from light shows to puppet shows.
Some are free, like PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park, and others come with a price tag, like Atlantic Station’s drive-thru light display.
And some, like Macy’s Pink Pig and Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park, won’t happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Our Atlanta Winter Guide is full of suggestions for places to go, gifts to give and food to make.
This week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants to know: What is your favorite holiday activity in metro Atlanta?
Here are your choices:
It’s impossible to include — or even know about — every event in the area, so if you don’t see your favorite, submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.
The winner will be announced Nov. 30.