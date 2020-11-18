What’s in store at Ponce City Market this holiday season

Fireside roasting and toasting

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 27 - Dec. 20, guests will be able to gather around and enjoy s’mores at socially distanced fireside pods. The Firepods will accommodate small groups and can be booked by the hour, and s’more kits and reservations (available beginning in late November at www.poncecitymarket.com) are complimentary. The open-air firepods will be sanitized thoroughly between seatings and will be available 5-9 p.m. Fridays, 2-9 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

Pop-ups

Holiday Social Bar on The Roof — Starting Friday, Nov. 27, the Holiday Social Bar will welcome Roof-goers with an “over-the-top experience bursting with whimsical decor and holiday-inspired drinks.” Check out the drink menu here.

SustainAble Home Goods Holiday Gift Box Bar —Shoppers can stop by the store throughout the season to create a curated gift box of handmade products made by local and global artisans. Each box is $60 and comes with three pick-your-own items, from wellness products and kitchen essentials to gardening kits and more. Want more than three products? Additional items can be added for $8 each.

PCM Goes Inside Out Holiday Market

Beginning at noon Saturday, Dec. 12, the Holiday Market will feature holiday shopping, festive food and drink like hot chocolate and mulled cider, holiday entertainment, and more as guests safely relax and spend some time outside.

Drive-in menorah lighting and Hanukkah film

Join Ponce City Market and Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 13, for a menorah lighting ceremony and screening of a short Hanukkah film. This year’s celebration will take place in the parking lot by West Elm (alongside Glen Iris Drive and Ponce de Leon Avenue), and guests are invited to park their cars and enjoy a bring-your-own picnic starting at 4:30 p.m. The film will begin an hour later, followed by the menorah lighting ceremony and a feature presentation at 6.

Skate the Sky

Back for a fourth year, The Roof at Ponce City Market invites guests to “Skate the Sky,” starting Friday, Nov. 27. Ten stories above Ponce de Leon Avenue and overlooking Old Fourth Ward, the Rooftop Terrace will feature a 3,500-square-foot ice skating rink for all ages to enjoy seven days a week. Starting at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, visitors 21 and over will be able to dance to music spun by local DJs. Before or after skating, visitors can warm up at outdoor fire pits at the woodland forest-themed Nine Mile Station or play mini-golf at Skyline Park. Get prices, age restrictions and make reservations here.

Igloos on the Roof

You can cozy up in a life-size, private igloo on The Roof. Available by reservation only, the igloos alongside the ice skating rink and at 9 Mile Station seat up to six guests, allowing small groups to have an intimate and socially distanced experience. Reservations for all igloo experiences are now available at www.poncecityroof.com and include general admission to The Roof, skate rentals, 50 minutes of skate time and unlimited games and rides at Skyline Park (when available).

Noon Year’s Eve on The Roof

The Roof’s fourth annual Noon Year’s Eve will be 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 31. Skyline Park and 9 Mile Station will hold a family friendly celebration for parents and children to ring in 2021 as guests count down to noon. Tickets are $15 for all ages (3 years and under are free) and will be sold at the door; no advance tickets needed.