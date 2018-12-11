Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Who is Mary Beth Smart, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s wife?

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart with his wife, Mary Beth, after the annual NCCA Georgia vs Florida game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 34-7. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart with his wife, Mary Beth, after the annual NCCA Georgia vs Florida game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 34-7. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Sports
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dec 11, 2018

The first lady of Georgia football is a Bulldog star herself.

Mary Beth Smart, wife of head coach Kirby Smart, was a star player on the Lady Bulldogs in the early 2000s. Her name still resides on the annals of Georgia women’s basketball.

A full profile of the former Mary Beth Lycett appeared in DawgNation. Here are some highlights:

• Mary Beth Lycett was an exceptional basketball player. She was named Miss Georgia Basketball her senior year at Morrow High and played for Andy Landers’ Lady Bulldogs from 1999-2003.

caption arrowCaption
Mary Beth Lycett played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1999 to 2003.

Credit: Radi Nabulsi

Mary Beth Lycett played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1999 to 2003.
caption arrowCaption
Mary Beth Lycett played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1999 to 2003.

Credit: Radi Nabulsi

Credit: Radi Nabulsi

• She started 41 of 51 games over her final two seasons in Athens. She remains listed among Georgia’s all-time leaders in 3-point shooting percentage, free throw percentage and minutes played.

caption arrowCaption
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his wife Mary Beth and children during the Southeastern Conference championship win.

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his wife Mary Beth and children during the Southeastern Conference championship win.
caption arrowCaption
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his wife Mary Beth and children during the Southeastern Conference championship win.

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

• Mary Beth and Kirby did not attend UGA at the same time. She is 5 1/2 years younger than him. They met when he returned to Georgia to work for Mark Richt as running backs coach in 2005. Mary Beth was working in the athletic association’s business office at the time and he had to call her to arrange his travel to Athens for the interview.

• Mary Beth and Kirby started dating in 2005 and were married in Athens in summer 2006 at St. James United Methodist Church.

• She is an avid tennis player. She ran the Chicago Marathon in 2014.

• Kirby and Mary Beth Smart have three children, twins Julia and Weston (born in 2007) and their youngest son, Andrew.

• Following Kirby’s hire as Georgia football coach in 2015, the Smarts have moved into a 1920s cottage on a three-acre lot a few miles from Athens.

caption arrowCaption
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart appears to coach up his sons Weston (left) and Andrew (right) as his wife Mary Beth looks on in Jordan-Hare Stadium as his team arrives to play Auburn in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Auburn. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart appears to coach up his sons Weston (left) and Andrew (right) as his wife Mary Beth looks on in Jordan-Hare Stadium as his team arrives to play Auburn in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Auburn. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
caption arrowCaption
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart appears to coach up his sons Weston (left) and Andrew (right) as his wife Mary Beth looks on in Jordan-Hare Stadium as his team arrives to play Auburn in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Auburn. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs crush Michigan, advance to national...
5h ago
Odd couple: Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh share similar backgrounds physicality philosophies
5h ago
Stetson Bennett catches heat from Kirby Smart after delivering in dynamic first-half
5h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top