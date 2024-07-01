State Sports Report

KSU’s Daniel Haugh qualifies for Paris Olympics

Kennesaw State assistant track coach Daniel Haugh (center) won the hammer throw competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday to qualify for the Paris Games.

Credit: Photo courtesy of KSU

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

Daniel Haugh, former Kennesaw State athlete and current assistant coach, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the hammer throw. Haugh finished first in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday in Eugene, Ore.

Haugh had three throws of over 72 meters in the final. His second throw landed at 76.10m (249′8). His third throw of the day was a season-best toss of 79.51m (260′10″) which won him the event.

“Champions are going to do what champions do,” Kennesaw coach Cale McDaniel said in a statement released by the school. “…. Daniel is not only a great advocate for our program but he is a great young man that is a great example of excellence in our sport. So happy for a home-grown Georgia boy and Kennesaw state man to continue to show he is one of the world’s best.”

Haugh is the first former student-athlete in KSU history in the Division I era to qualify for the Olympics twice. Colleen Thorburn Smith played softball for the Owls from 1992-95 and represented Canada at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympic Games. The track and field portion of the Summer Olympics are scheduled for Aug. 1-11.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

