Week 14 college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games

This week’s schedule features 10 conference championship games, plus one regular-season game. That one is a make-up for a game postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

There are six head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa, No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 21 Houston, No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor and No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 16 Wake Forest. Overall, eight of the 11 games include a ranked team.