Week 14 college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Friday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
This week’s schedule features 10 conference championship games, plus one regular-season game. That one is a make-up for a game postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
There are six head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa, No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 21 Houston, No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor and No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 16 Wake Forest. Overall, eight of the 11 games include a ranked team.
Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Friday, Dec. 3
Conference championship games
Conference USA
7 p.m., Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network
Pac-12
8 p.m., No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah (Las Vegas), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
» Saturday, Dec. 4
Regular-season game
Pac-12
11 p.m., USC at California, FS1
Conference championship games
ACC
8 p.m., No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 16 Wake Forest (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
American Athletic
4 p.m., No. 21 Houston at No. 4 Cincinnati, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Big 12
Noon, No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Big Ten
8 p.m., No. 13 Iowa vs. No. 2 Michigan (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis), Fox
MAC
Noon, Kent State vs. Northern Illinois (Ford Field, Detroit), ESPN
Mountain West
3 p.m., Utah State at No. 19 San Diego State, Fox
SEC
4 p.m., No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), CBS
Sun Belt
3:30 p.m., Appalachian State at No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN
