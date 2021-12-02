ajc logo
X

Week 14 college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games

The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is shown Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021 in Atlanta. Officials were touring the stadium Friday as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Candidate Host City Tour. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Caption
The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is shown Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021 in Atlanta. Officials were touring the stadium Friday as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Candidate Host City Tour. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: AP

Sports
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
10 conference title games, one regular-season game

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Friday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

This week’s schedule features 10 conference championship games, plus one regular-season game. That one is a make-up for a game postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

There are six head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa, No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 21 Houston, No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor and No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 16 Wake Forest. Overall, eight of the 11 games include a ranked team.

Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Friday, Dec. 3

Conference championship games

Conference USA

7 p.m., Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network

Pac-12

8 p.m., No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah (Las Vegas), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

» Saturday, Dec. 4

Regular-season game

Pac-12

11 p.m., USC at California, FS1

Conference championship games

ACC

8 p.m., No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 16 Wake Forest (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

American Athletic

4 p.m., No. 21 Houston at No. 4 Cincinnati, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Big 12

Noon, No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Big Ten

8 p.m., No. 13 Iowa vs. No. 2 Michigan (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis), Fox

MAC

Noon, Kent State vs. Northern Illinois (Ford Field, Detroit), ESPN

Mountain West

3 p.m., Utah State at No. 19 San Diego State, Fox

SEC

4 p.m., No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), CBS

Sun Belt

3:30 p.m., Appalachian State at No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN

About the Author

ajc.com

David Wellham
Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta TV sports listings
3h ago
LSU hires Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame
Visa issue, which threatened start of Georgia Swarm season, is resolved
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top