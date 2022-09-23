ajc logo
Watch: On campus with Sarah K. Spencer

Sports
By AJC Sports
51 minutes ago

AJC college football reporter Sarah K. Spencer provides a different look at game-week preparations for Georgia Tech and Georgia with video previews from Atlanta and Athens.

Spencer chats with AJC beat writer Ken Sugiura on the latest with the Jackets and also catches up with the AJC’s Chip Towers for the latest on the Bulldogs. And on game day, Spencer checks out some of the top traditions on various college campuses.

Here’s some of her latest videos, including previews of Georgia-Kent State and Georgia Tech-Central Florida:

- No. 1 Bulldogs concerned about Kent State’s speed

- What’s next for Georgia Tech after the loss to Ole Miss?

- Gov. Kemp talking all things Georgia

- Recapping Georgia’s rout of South Carolina

- Georgia gearing up for rowdy South Carolina crowd

