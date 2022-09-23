Watch: On campus with Sarah K. Spencer

AJC college football reporter Sarah K. Spencer provides a different look at game-week preparations for Georgia Tech and Georgia with video previews from Atlanta and Athens.
Spencer chats with AJC beat writer Ken Sugiura on the latest with the Jackets and also catches up with the AJC’s Chip Towers for the latest on the Bulldogs. And on game day, Spencer checks out some of the top traditions on various college campuses.
Here’s some of her latest videos, including previews of Georgia-Kent State and Georgia Tech-Central Florida:
