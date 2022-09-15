BreakingNews
BREAKING: 3 shootings under investigation in Atlanta
ajc logo
X

WATCH: No. 1 ranking, rowdy crowd and run game: previewing Georgia-South Carolina

Combined ShapeCaption
AJC's Sarah K. Spencer and Chip Towers break down the Bulldogs upcoming game against South Carolina. Video by Ryon Horne

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top