VOTE: Second-round Atlanta sports showdowns

Let’s get right down to business, eh?

The No. 1 seeds on both the sadness and gladness sides of the bracket (28-3 and the ‘95 Braves, respectively) easily advanced into the second round of our competition.

Yes, the second round! Finally!

And we’ve got some juicy initial matchups to vote on today.

THE MISERY MATCHUP

Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo

Jim Leyritz vs. 2nd-and-26

Does Yankee catcher Jim Leyritz’s three-run homer in Game 4 of the 1996 World Series (and the subsequent Braves collapse) still keep you up at night?

Does Tua Tagovailoa’s improbable overtime touchdown pass in the 2018 national championship game still break your little Bulldog heart?

The answer may well be “yes” to both — but you gotta choose! Which was worse?

THE FOND MEMORY FACEOFF

The Band-Aid Braves vs the 1996 Olympics

Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

The Braves’ 2021 World Series championship came a little out of nowhere — and helped quench the thirst of a title-parched fanbase.

The 1996 Summer Olympics are the Cinderella of this bracket, a No. 7 seed that’s already used civic pride and nostalgia (Muhammad Ali! Kerri Strug!) to dispatch historically good UGA football teams.

But which one’s better?

That’s all we got for today. Vote, vote, vote — and stay tuned to Sports Daily on Monday for results and our other pair of second-round matchups.