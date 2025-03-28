VOTE: Second-round Atlanta sports showdowns

Sports
We've zoomed in to get a better picture of our bracket's Elite 8 and beyond.
1 hour ago

A version of this article originally ran in the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter. Make sure to subscribe to get the latest news and analysis straight to your inbox every weekday. It’s free!

Let’s get right down to business, eh?

The No. 1 seeds on both the sadness and gladness sides of the bracket (28-3 and the ‘95 Braves, respectively) easily advanced into the second round of our competition.

Yes, the second round! Finally!

And we’ve got some juicy initial matchups to vote on today.

THE MISERY MATCHUP

Backup Yankees catcher Jim Leyritz after tying up Game 4 of the 1996 World Series.

Jim Leyritz vs. 2nd-and-26

Does Yankee catcher Jim Leyritz’s three-run homer in Game 4 of the 1996 World Series (and the subsequent Braves collapse) still keep you up at night?

Does Tua Tagovailoa’s improbable overtime touchdown pass in the 2018 national championship game still break your little Bulldog heart?

The answer may well be “yes” to both — but you gotta choose! Which was worse?

THE FOND MEMORY FACEOFF

The Band-Aid Braves vs the 1996 Olympics

Jorge Soler trots and everyone else reacts after his Game 4 home run in the 2021 World Series.

The Braves’ 2021 World Series championship came a little out of nowhere — and helped quench the thirst of a title-parched fanbase.

The 1996 Summer Olympics are the Cinderella of this bracket, a No. 7 seed that’s already used civic pride and nostalgia (Muhammad Ali! Kerri Strug!) to dispatch historically good UGA football teams.

But which one’s better?

That’s all we got for today. Vote, vote, vote — and stay tuned to Sports Daily on Monday for results and our other pair of second-round matchups.

