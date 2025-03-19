VOTE: Atlanta’s worst (and best) sports moments

A version of this article originally ran in the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter. Make sure to subscribe to get the latest news and analysis straight to your inbox every weekday. It’s free!

If there’s one thing Atlanta sports fans love to do, it’s wallow.

We lament the bad days, the head scratchers, the uniquely embarrassing performances like it’s a full-time job. And lord knows there’s plenty of material to work with.

But is that who we really want to be? Maybe. But maybe not!

So today, in honor of March Madness, we’re starting something a little different: I’ve assembled a bracket with two “regions.” One with eight of our most ignominious sports snafus, the other with eight of our most glorious moments.

They’ll face off with each other until we get to a final matchup — one that will determine the fate of Atlanta’s sporting soul.

And here’s the fun part: You get to vote.

You’ll be voting on two matchups at a time — one from each side of the bracket. We’ll space them out a bit over the next week or two, to maximize opportunities.

The rules are simple: Pick the one that makes you saddest ... or gladdest.

There are obviously a lot of things that could be included here. We could probably muster a full 68-team behemoth. But that’s obnoxious. So we made some choices, for maximum inclusion, and kept it to a (rough) time frame of the last 30 or so years.

Sound good? Take a quick look at the full bracket below (we’ll zoom in as things progress) — then get ready to vote on a couple of very competitive 4/5 matchups.

THE MISERY MATCHUP

Vick goes to prison vs. Dominique sent packing

The No. 4 seed: Imagine your hometown NFL team has the most exciting quarterback in football. It just fired a head coach — but now it’s bringing in a quote-unquote offensive genius. On a 10-year contract, no less. Things are looking up!

Sike! Check your lease, pal — you live in Atlanta. And this is 2007.

The quarterback? That’s Michael Vick, who’s getting arrested on federal dogfighting charges. (Good thing you just traded backup Matt Schaub!)

And the coach? Bobby Petrino, who’s universally reviled even before he ditches Flowery Branch and quarterbacks like Joey Harrington in the middle of the season. To take a college job at ARKANSAS. Arkansas!

The No. 5 seed: The Hawks have plenty of questionable history. But until very, very recently (looking at you, Dallas Mavericks!) no one had quite matched the absurd trade they orchestrated in February 1994.

They sent Dominique Wilkins — the local legend, the former Georgia Bulldog, the Human freaking Highlight Film — to the Clippers. For Danny Manning.

The worst part: The Hawks were sitting atop the Eastern Conference at the time. And Wilkins was their leading scorer. As far as I can tell, it’s still the only time in NBA history a team like that has traded a player like that after the All-Star Break. And for good reason!

At least Nique has a statue outside State Farm Arena now?

THE FOND MEMORY FACEOFF

Morten’s Minnesota miracle vs. Sid’s slide

The No. 4 seed: Falcons-Vikings. Jan. 17, 1999. The NFC title game.

Minnesota — 15-1 in the regular season and heavily favored coming in — appears poised to pull away late. One more field goal makes it a 10-point game and Gary Anderson hasn’t missed all year.

But this time he does!

The Falcons get the ball back and tie it up with less than a minute to play. Then it’s overtime, baby – and Morten Andersen’s turn to try a field goal.

He nails it, and sweet mother of mercy: the Dirty Birds are Super Bowl bound.

(We won’t talk about what happened next.)

The No. 5 seed: Let’s take a trip back to 1992.

Specifically the end of Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS. When Braves pinch-hitter Francisco Cabrera lined a single past the Pirates shortstop and Sid “The World’s Slowest Human” Bream managed to beat Barry Bonds’ throw at home to score the winning run — and send Atlanta to another World Series.

Utter pandemonium. Chill-inducing, still.

As walk-offs go, you can’t beat it. In any sport. Ever. Period.

That’s it for our bracket today.

That's it for our bracket today.