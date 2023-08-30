Tuesday at the U.S. Open: John Isner wins, Venus Williams suffers lopsided loss

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago
Former University of Georgia star John Isner, who has said he will retire after the U.S. Open, won his first-round match Tuesday in New York.

Isner beat Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).

Isner, who was born in North Carolina, helped Georgia win the 2007 NCAA team championship, before turning pro that year.

Isner won more than $22 million in prize money and for years was the highest-ranked American man.

But prior to the Open, he has gone just 8-13 in 2023.

Venus Williams departs

Venus Williams was eliminated 6-1, 6-1 by Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in the first round Tuesday, her most lopsided loss in 100 career matches at the Grand Slam tournament where she won the trophy in 2000 and 2001.

The crowd that seemed thrilled just to get a chance to see Williams play in person sent her toward the locker room with applause and yells. She gave a quick wave and a smile as she walked off.

“It was really great to hear the support. I know the fans have been here for me forever, so that’s fantastic to still have that support even more than ever,” said Williams, the oldest player in the field at 43. “So it’s a beautiful thing, and I love the Open.”

The first 21 times Williams entered the event, she went 21-0 in the first round. But this was her third consecutive opening-round loss since.

Coming Wednesday

Ex-Georgia Tech star Christopher Eubanks plays Benjamin Bonzi at 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta native Ben Shelton goes up against Dominic Thiem at 2 p.m.

Where/when to watch on TV

Noon ESPN; 7 p.m. ESPN; 7 p.m. ESPN2

