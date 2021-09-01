Tour Championship: Morikawa started playoffs first, now 11th

“Way better than it was two weeks ago,” Morikawa said of the state of his game. “I think starting the playoffs, I really didn’t know where it was going to be with the little back stuff and having not practiced. But I’ve kind of worked out a lot of the bad patterns that I’ve built-in. There’s one thing that I need to figure out today, but for the most part all the bad patterns that I’ve worked in Memphis that I should have never played injured, really, have been pushed out. So that’s what’s good. So, we’re going out here just trying to play golf, how do I put the ball in the hole. I’m going to try and keep it simple.”

Watching a drop in the standings

Thanks, Sungjae Im.

Rory McIlroy watched himself drop down the FedEx Cup standing as Im finished the BWM Championship last week. When he finished, McIlroy was projected to finish with the group to start the Tour Championship at 4-under par. Im birdied No. 17 and McIlroy was projected in the group at 3-under par. When Im birdied No. 18, McIlroy ended up in the group at 2-under par.

“Even before the week started, he cost me two shots,” McIlroy joked.

McIlroy will start eight strokes off the pace. He’s been here before. He entered the Tour Championship in 2012 and 2014 leading the points standings and didn’t win the FedEx Cup. He won it in 2016 being five strokes back at the halfway point of the Tour Championship and in 2019 being five strokes back to start the tournament.

“The first year that it was played in this format I started five back, and I ended up winning the tournament by three,” McIlroy said. “So, like, everyone gets here. The people that have played well have an advantage. It’s not an insurmountable advantage like it has been in previous years where guys have turned up to the Tour Championship not having to do anything to win the FedEx Cup and that’s certainly, you don’t want that to happen either. So I mean, there’s been a few iterations of it and I think this is definitely the best format so far. There’s clarity for the players. There’s clarity for the fans. It’s, again, it’s the playoffs, and I think everyone that’s in the top-30 deserves to be here and then because of that everyone in the top-30 deserves to feel like they have a chance to win it all.”

Weather report

The remnants of Hurricane Ida won’t have an impact on the Tour Championship. The weather report for the competitive rounds Thursday through Sunday calls for sunny or partly sunny skies with high temperatures about 84 degrees and low temperatures around 63 degrees.