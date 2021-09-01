Pairings and tee times for Round 1 of Tour Championship

11:40 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed
11:50 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia
Noon: Scottie Scheffler, Stewart Cink
12:20 p.m.: Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama
12:30 p.m.: Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka
12:40 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak
12:50 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy
1 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen
1:10 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im
1:20 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
1:30 p.m. Harris English, Abraham Ancer
1:40 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas
1:50 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau , Jon Rahm
2 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau
Approximate starting times for Friday: 11:40 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Approximate starting times for Saturday: 12:40 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Approximate starting times for Sunday: 11:40 a.m. – 2 p.m.