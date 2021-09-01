ajc logo
Pairings and tee times for Round 1 of Tour Championship

Jon Rahm, of Spain, tees off from the fifth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (Nick Wass/AP)
Jon Rahm, of Spain, tees off from the fifth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (Nick Wass/AP)

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

11:40 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed

11:50 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia

Noon: Scottie Scheffler, Stewart Cink

12:20 p.m.: Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama

12:30 p.m.: Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka

12:40 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak

12:50 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy

1 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen

1:10 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im

1:20 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns

1:30 p.m. Harris English, Abraham Ancer

1:40 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas

1:50 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau , Jon Rahm

2 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

Approximate starting times for Friday: 11:40 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Approximate starting times for Saturday: 12:40 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Approximate starting times for Sunday: 11:40 a.m. – 2 p.m.

