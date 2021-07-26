ajc logo
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: No Simone. No Gold

Coach Laurent Landi embraces Simone Biles, after she exited the team final with apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Coach Laurent Landi embraces Simone Biles, after she exited the team final with apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Sports
By AJC sports
Updated 28 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Tuesday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics, including news that Simone Biles withdrew from the team gymnastics competition with an apparent injury.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Wednesday.

For Subscribers: In Tuesday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo.

Caption
AJC Olympic Extra in Tuesday ePaper. (AJC ePaper)

