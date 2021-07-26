Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: No Simone. No Gold

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Tuesday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics, including news that Simone Biles withdrew from the team gymnastics competition with an apparent injury.
Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Wednesday.
For Subscribers: In Tuesday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo.
Credit: AJC ePaper
More Summer Games coverage
Soccer: US advances to quarterfinals after 0-0 draw with Australia
Tennis: Disbelief, support in Japan after Naomi Osaka’s elimination
On this day: Double sprint thrill | 1996 Atlanta Olympics anniversary coverage
Summer Games news, photos and updates from the AJC
Today’s Sports on TV, including Olympics schedule