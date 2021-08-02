ajc logo
X

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Defeat for U.S. women in soccer

Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming (17) kicks the game-winning penalty kick goal during a women's semifinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming (17) kicks the game-winning penalty kick goal during a women's semifinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Sports
By AJC sports
58 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Monday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Monday and Tuesday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Tuesday.

For Subscribers: In Monday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: A loss for U.S. women in soccer
Caption
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: A loss for U.S. women in soccer (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AJC ePaper)

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

ExploreToday's sports on TV, including the Olympics schedule

More Summer Games coverage

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Canada upsets U.S. in women’s soccer

Atlanta 1996 history: Jackie Joyner-Kersee was determined to go out a winner

Quarter Century ago, Atlanta turned Olympics into tech games

Are you an Olympic pin trader? 1996 Atlanta Olympic memorabilia live on, but are they worth anything?

Summer Games news, photos and updates from the AJC

ExploreTokyo Olympians with Georgia connections: Athletes to watch

In Other News
1
American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals
2
At an extraordinary Olympics, acts of kindness abound
3
On this day: Six tries, plus one sore leg, for bronze | 1996 Atlanta...
4
Canada upsets U.S. with 1-0 win in women’s soccer
5
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: 100-meter results, gymnastics...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top