Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Defeat for U.S. women in soccer

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Monday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.
Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Monday and Tuesday.
You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Tuesday.
For Subscribers: In Monday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.
Credit: AJC ePaper
More Summer Games coverage
Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals
Canada upsets U.S. in women’s soccer
Atlanta 1996 history: Jackie Joyner-Kersee was determined to go out a winner
Quarter Century ago, Atlanta turned Olympics into tech games
Are you an Olympic pin trader? 1996 Atlanta Olympic memorabilia live on, but are they worth anything?
Summer Games news, photos and updates from the AJC